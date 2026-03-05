Venture Capital Funding Explodes to $189B Record as AI Giants Absorb 83%

Three deals. $156 billion. That’s all it took to shatter every venture capital record.

Global venture capital funding hit $189 billion in February—the largest month ever recorded. The venture capital funding surge came from just three mega-rounds that absorbed 83% of all capital deployed worldwide. OpenAI raised $110 billion at an $840 billion valuation, marking the largest private financing in history. Done.

The other two? Anthropic grabbed $30 billion at $380 billion—third-largest venture round ever. Waymo, Alphabet‘s self-driving unit, closed $16 billion. Together those three deals totaled more than most annual vintage years pre-2020.

The math is absurd. February 2025 saw $21.5 billion raised globally. February 2026 hit $189 billion. That’s 780% year-over-year growth driven entirely by AI infrastructure bets and one question: who controls compute?

**Capital Concentration Reaches Extreme Levels**

When I was at Greycroft, we worried about capital concentration when the top 10 deals took 20% of quarterly volume. Now three deals take 83%. That’s not concentration—that’s winner-take-all on steroids.

But venture capital funding concentration reached extreme levels across every stage, not just mega-rounds. Seed funding dropped 11% to $2.6 billion while early-stage held at $13.1 billion, up 47% year-over-year. The median and average round sizes climbed at seed, Series A, and Series B stages since 2024. Translation: fewer companies getting funded, but survivors raising bigger rounds.

Four more companies cleared $1 billion last month: Tokyo semiconductor maker Rapidus, London autonomous driving platform Wayve, AI robotics firm World Labs, and AI chip designer Cerebras Systems. Strategic corporates, private equity shops, and a handful of multistage funds led those rounds. Government money showed up too. When sovereign capital floods venture deals, you know the stakes exceed typical return math.

**Follow the Geography and Sector Money**

U.S. startups captured $174 billion—92% of global venture capital funding. That’s up from 59% a year earlier. The American AI industrial complex just went full throttle while the rest of the world watched capital flow west.

AI-related startups raised $171 billion, accounting for 90% of total capital. Hardware followed: autonomous vehicles, semiconductors, robotics, networking gear. Everything else? Rounding error. If your startup isn’t building AI models, AI chips, or AI-powered physical systems, good luck raising meaningful capital in this environment.

Here’s what the sector breakdown doesn’t say: this capital isn’t diversified. It’s concentrated in compute infrastructure and foundation model warfare. VCs say they want balanced portfolios. They actually fund whatever promises AGI dominance or the picks-and-shovels enabling it. Fund economics drive everything—LPs want exposure to transformative AI, so GPs chase those logos regardless of valuation discipline.

**The Public-Private Divergence**

Public software stocks shed a trillion dollars in market cap while private AI companies raised record sums. That divergence should concern anyone writing checks at $840 billion valuations.

IPO windows slammed shut again. Mobile marketing firm Liftoff and fintech brokerage Clear Street both pulled their listings in February. The IPO momentum from 2025 vanished overnight when public market volatility returned. For context: we’re two months into 2026 and global venture funding already exceeds 50% of 2025’s full-year total. Private markets are on fire while public exits froze.

I’ve seen this movie before. It ends badly when private valuations disconnect from public market reality and LPs can’t get liquidity. The denominator effect hits hard when your venture portfolio balloons to 40% of NAV and distributions dry up. Right now, LPs are overallocated and overliquid-asset-starved. That math only works if these AI bets generate actual exits at premium valuations.

**What Comes Next**

Strategic investors wrote these mega-checks for defensive reasons, not return maximization. Tech giants need compute access and AI capabilities or risk extinction. That changes deal dynamics entirely—these aren’t traditional venture bets with 3x target returns. They’re survival investments valued at whatever prevents competitive disadvantage.

Seed-stage founders face a brutal environment. Early-stage capital held up at $13.1 billion, but that’s split across fewer deals at higher prices. Series A medians keep climbing, meaning you need stronger metrics to clear the bar. The AI halo effect helps if you’re building in the ecosystem. Everyone else competes for scraps.

Question is whether venture capital funding sustains this pace or February represents a one-time mega-round cluster. My guess: you’ll see periodic $10 billion-plus rounds as AI arms race continues, but monthly averages revert closer to $30-50 billion through year-end. That’s still historically elevated, just not February’s $189 billion insanity.

Here’s the reality VCs won’t tell you publicly: this capital concentration creates massive portfolio risk for LPs. When 83% of a month’s funding goes to three companies, diversification dies. Endowments and pensions writing nine-figure checks into these mega-rounds are making binary bets—either AI delivers generational returns or markdowns hit hard in 3-5 years when revaluations come.

For now, capital floods AI infrastructure. Valuations don’t matter when strategic buyers compete for access. But fund economics eventually reassert themselves. LPs need cash distributions, not just paper markups. These mega-rounds better generate exits or next cycle brings brutal reckoning.

Deployment is the easy part. Returns take a decade to prove out.