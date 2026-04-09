Artifact Launches Omni, an AI Orchestration Layer Built to Fix Accounting’s $600B Workflow Problem

New York, NY, April 9, 2026 — Artifact recently announced the launch of Omni, an AI-powered workflow orchestration platform tackling one of accounting’s most stubborn challenges: fragmented workflows spread across disconnected systems.

Founded by former racecar driver turned AI engineer Ariel Harmoko and Carter Springall, Artifact is going after a $600 billion industry that has spent decades improving individual tools while neglecting the connective tissue between them.

“For years, the industry has focused on building better tools,” said Harmoko. “But accounting doesn’t have a tool problem, it has a workflow problem.”

The average accounting firm now juggles ERPs, payroll systems, and custom-built client platforms. Each tool promises efficiency on its own, but the processes connecting them are another story, stitched together with spreadsheets, workarounds, and tribal knowledge that walks out the door when people leave. The bigger the firm, the worse it gets.

Omni sits on top of existing systems and orchestrates the workflows between them. Rather than ripping out software, it turns fragmented processes into automations that can be audited and repeated. Users describe their workflows in plain English; Omni converts them into cross-system automations. Firms can also package their internal processes as reusable templates, delivering consistent service across clients without reinventing the wheel each time.

The platform gets sharper with use. Corrections feed back into its AI models, cutting down on manual fixes with every cycle.

The timing matters. Accounting firms worldwide are short-staffed and under growing pressure to shift from compliance work into higher-value Client Advisory services. But too many professionals are still buried in operational tasks, leaving little room for that pivot.

Artifact’s pitch: automate the connective layer between systems so firms can scale without hiring their way out of the problem.

Early adopters report up to 7× return on investment within the first year, with notable gains in efficiency and team capacity.

Artifact raised a seed round in 2025, led by Andreessen Horowitz’s Speedrun, with participation from Motive Partners and Angel Invest, as well as leaders from leading AI and software companies.

“In racing, everything is a system,” Harmoko added. “If something breaks, you feel it immediately. Accounting has the same problem — it’s just been hidden for longer.”

With Omni, Artifact is making a bet: the next generation of accounting firms won’t be defined by their tools, but by how well those tools talk to each other.

About Artifact

Artifact AI is an agentic AI platform purpose-built for accounting professionals. Its core system, Arti, ingests, normalises, classifies and reconciles accounting data — transforming how firms operate by capturing workflow patterns, decision logic, and exceptions across accounting processes. With the launch of Omni, Artifact extends that intelligence with a full orchestration layer, enabling firms to automate and scale complex workflows across their entire tech stack.