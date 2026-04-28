China’s Economy Grew 4.8% Last Year, The Real Number May Be Far More Troubling

As is typical with Chinese GDP figures, the number came in clean. It was nearly exactly what Beijing had asked the world to anticipate—four point eight percent for the third quarter and roughly five percent for the entire year. In a challenging global moment, state broadcasters presented it as a consistent victory. The figure was dutifully run across the tickers of Reuters, Bloomberg, and the majority of foreign desks. The qualifications followed, practically in unison. a “rare and alarming” decline in investments in fixed assets. The property is still bleeding. persistent deflationary pressure. It was difficult to avoid getting the impression that two distinct economies were being discussed when you looked at the discrepancy between the headline and the underlying lines.

Today, the disconnect becomes tangible when you stroll through a mid-tier Chinese city. Completed but unsold, new apartment buildings stand half-lit at night in cities like Zhengzhou or Tianjin. Car dealers continue to struggle to move inventory while slashing BYD prices. According to a Bloomberg analysis of 67 commonplace items in 36 cities, 51 of them had decreased in price over the course of two years, and home values in major metropolitan areas had decreased by about 27%. In contrast, the official consumer price index has been at zero since 2023. Either the lived experience or the basket is flawed. Most likely a combination of the two.

Item Detail Country People’s Republic of China Reported GDP growth (Q3 2025) 4.8% year-on-year Reported full-year 2025 GDP growth Around 5% Q4 2025 pace Slowest in three years Property investment (year through Sept 2025) Down 13.9% Fixed-asset investment (first nine months 2025) Contracted 0.5%, the first drop since 2020 Industrial production (Sept 2025) Up 6.5% YoY Retail sales (Sept 2025) Up 3% YoY Urban unemployment (Sept 2025) 5.2% GDP deflator Falling for nine to ten straight quarters IMF 2025 growth projection 5.0% Statistics authority National Bureau of Statistics of China Premier Li Qiang Capital Beijing

Speaking with economists who travel to the country, there’s a feeling that the official figures are neither wholly accurate nor entirely false. For some time now, the Rhodium Group has maintained that the slowdown has been more severe than Beijing’s prints indicate. More tactfully, the IMF notes “weak domestic demand and deflationary pressures” while maintaining its 5% growth forecast for the year. The genre of Chinese economic writing has incorporated this tension—diplomatic estimates layered over unsettling realities.

There is no mystery surrounding the gap’s mechanics. Because exports continue to flow, industrial output continues to print large numbers. Industrial production increased 6.5% year over year in September, exceeding projections as shipments from the US were covertly redirected toward Southeast Asia, the Gulf, and Latin America. Factory floors continue to be busy. However, for the longest period in the nation’s modern history, the GDP deflator, which is the most comprehensive indicator of prices throughout the entire economy, has been declining for about ten consecutive quarters. To make the same amount of money or less, businesses sell more units. The rate of wage growth has ceased, particularly in the private sector. In the first half of 2025, over 25% of listed non-financial companies reported a loss. That represents the largest share in 25 years.

China’s Economy Grew 4.8% Last Year

The wound that refuses to heal is property. In comparison to earlier in the cycle, real estate investment decreased by nearly 14% in the year ending in September. In October, Bruce Pang of CUHK Business School made a quietly devastating statement: investment may never reach its previous levels. Property accounts for half of the wealth of Chinese households. Land still accounts for almost one-fifth of local government revenue. A single quarter’s GDP doesn’t show it clearly when that engine stalls. It manifests itself in postponed wedding expenses, young people returning home, and the social media trend of “lying flat.”

It’s difficult to ignore Beijing’s shift away from using growth as a confidence trick. Words like “involution” and “disorderly competition” are now used by the Politburo in official communications. In contrast to the previous infrastructure-and-property combination, the next five-year plan, which was drafted late last year, emphasizes consumption and domestic technology. The success of that change depends on factors that are more difficult to legislate, such as household trust, wage recovery, and the willingness of a thirty-year-old in Chengdu to spend rather than save. We’ll remember the 4.8%. Perhaps more important is the number behind it, the one that doesn’t fit on a chyron.