Energy Stocks Are Down 24% While Oil Hit $109. What the Data Actually Says About the Selloff

Brent crude topped $109 a barrel in March 2026. Oil company revenues should, in theory, be surging. Yet across a screened universe of 248 energy stocks, the median share price has fallen 24.3% since late January. ExxonMobil is down nearly 35%. Valero has lost 46%. Some smaller drillers and oilfield services names have been cut in half. The gap between what the commodity is doing and what the companies that produce it are worth raises one legitimate question for investors: is this selloff justified by the underlying fundamentals, or is the market simply pricing in fear?

The Macro Pressure That Changed Everything

To understand why oil stocks are falling while oil prices rise, you have to start in Washington rather than on the trading floor. The Federal Reserve held its benchmark rate at 3.50 to 3.75% for a second consecutive meeting in March, with Chair Jerome Powell conceding that progress on inflation was “not as much as we had hoped.” Here is the irony: the Iran war that sent crude prices soaring is also the event keeping the Fed on hold. Higher oil means higher inflation. Higher inflation means rates stay restrictive. And restrictive rates mean a higher discount applied to future earnings, which hits capital-intensive, long-cycle businesses like energy companies harder than most.

Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank is holding its deposit rate at 2% while navigating the same energy-driven inflation shock. A Reuters poll published in late March found that over a third of economists now expect at least one ECB rate hike in 2026, a view held by just three of 72 respondents two weeks earlier. So on both sides of the Atlantic, the rate environment has become not just restrictive but genuinely unpredictable in its direction. For energy equities, that uncertainty has outweighed the revenue tailwind from higher oil prices almost entirely.

Strong Businesses, Cooling Analyst Confidence

A screen of 248 energy stocks via Stoxcraft, scored using Financial Modeling Prep data, tells a more nuanced story than the price declines suggest. Measured on a sector-relative basis across leverage, liquidity, profitability and cash flow quality, Energy ranks as one of the fundamentally strongest sectors in the full universe of 3,884 stocks analysed. EOG Resources carries a fundamental health score of 9.0 out of 10, among the highest of any individual name screened. Chevron comes in at 8.2. ConocoPhillips at 7.7. ExxonMobil at 7.6. These are not businesses in distress.

Analyst sentiment, though, has shifted noticeably. Across the 248 energy names, the proportion carrying a Sell or Strong Sell recommendation has risen sharply since late January, and the move is not isolated to weaker companies. BP, which has direct exposure to elevated oil prices, has seen analyst consensus deteriorate from a firm Buy to a Strong Sell signal over the period. Valero has slipped from Buy to the edge of Sell territory. The average energy stock now trades more than 30% below its 52-week high, pricing in scenarios that current commodity prices do not obviously support. When analysts who cover these businesses are turning cautious even as their revenues rise, it tends to reflect something other than a straightforward fundamental reassessment. In this case, the more plausible explanation is a rate-driven derating of cyclical earnings multiples across the board.

Where the Damage Is Concentrated

Not every part of the sector has been hit equally. Refiners have suffered the most, and the reason is structural rather than sentiment-driven. Companies like Valero buy crude as an input and sell refined products as an output. When oil prices spike sharply and crack spreads narrow, the margin arithmetic gets difficult fast. Valero is down 46.6% over the period and its RSI has fallen to 40, approaching the threshold where price momentum has historically overextended relative to underlying value. Analyst coverage has turned cautious in near-unison.

Integrated majors have held up better than the sector average. TotalEnergies and Shell retain broadly constructive analyst signals despite double-digit price declines, with diversified operations providing a buffer that pure-play E&P names do not have. ConocoPhillips is an interesting case: down 29% in price over the period, yet analyst consensus has actually grown more positive, not less. That kind of divergence between price action and professional assessment tends to attract attention among investors who follow the data closely rather than the headlines.

The oilfield services and drilling segment has been sold most indiscriminately. Several companies with sound fundamentals, manageable debt loads and solid cash flow metrics now sit more than 40% below their 52-week highs with RSI readings nearing oversold territory, while analyst revisions have not kept pace with the price damage in either direction. The market has, in effect, marked them down alongside the rest of the sector without much distinction.

What the Numbers Suggest Going Forward

The bear case for energy equities remains coherent. Rate uncertainty suppresses the multiples markets are willing to assign to cyclical earnings, and that dynamic is unlikely to resolve quickly. A prolonged Iran conflict could yet tip major economies toward contraction, which would eventually drag commodity prices down and undermine the revenue story regardless of where oil trades today.

But the bull case has substance too. Average dividend yields across paying energy stocks in the screened universe stand at 6.35%, providing meaningful income while investors wait for direction. Nearly one in five energy stocks now shows an RSI below 40, a sign that selling pressure has moved beyond what underlying business conditions would typically justify. The integrated majors in particular are generating substantial free cash flow at current oil prices, and their valuations reflect recession scenarios that remain, for now, hypothetical.

The energy selloff of early 2026 is not a straightforward story of deteriorating fundamentals. It is a sector caught between genuinely strong business performance and a macro environment that is penalising cyclical equities regardless of their individual quality. For investors willing to look at the data rather than the drawdown, the two are worth separating.