INTC Stock Just Hit a 26-Year High — and Most Analysts Still Say Hold

Observing Intel trade at levels not seen since the dot-com bubble is almost disorienting. When INTC last closed above $68, it was in 2000, right after George W. Bush was elected, and the Nasdaq was starting its arduous, protracted decline from irrational exuberance. Now, in April 2026, Intel is back up there at $68.50 on Thursday, its strongest monthly performance in about 50 years, and most Wall Street analysts covering the stock are still sitting on their hands with Hold ratings, raising an eyebrow at a valuation that, to be honest, makes even some bulls nervous.

This is an odd circumstance. In less than a year, the stock increased from $18 to almost $70. That’s the kind of move that draws attention and changes perceptions; it’s not a slow, grinding recovery. However, fewer than 25% of analysts who cover Intel have changed their recommendation to a buy. At $51.25, the consensus price target is currently significantly lower than the stock’s actual trading price. The firm continues to struggle with both fundamentals and valuation, according to Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon, who raised his target to $60 from $36—a significant revision in and of itself. Rasgon called Q1 likely to be “a messy quarter.” It’s important to pay attention to a sell-side analyst who is that honest.

Category Detail Company & Exchange Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) — American multinational semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California; founded July 18, 1968 by Gordon Moore and Robert Noyce Current CEO Lip-Bu Tan — appointed March 18, 2025; leading turnaround strategy focused on foundry expansion, process leadership recovery, and AI server chip positioning New Leadership Stock Price (Apr 17, 2026) $68.50 — highest closing price since early September 2000; 52-week range: $18.25–$70.32; market cap ~$343.94B; ninth consecutive day of gains on April 17 26-Year High Monthly Performance Strongest monthly performance in approximately five decades — a remarkable reversal for a stock that was trading below $20 less than twelve months ago, raising legitimate questions about the pace of the rally Key Growth Catalyst Agentic AI server processor demand — Mizuho projects average selling prices for server chips could rise 10–15% in 2025, with favorable conditions potentially extending through 2026 and into 2030; Intel positioned to redirect PC manufacturing capacity to data center chips Execution Risk Q4 2025 Earnings EPS: $0.15 — beat consensus of $0.08 by 81.51%; revenue $13.67B vs. $13.37B estimate (beat by 2.11%); revenue down 4.11% year over year; Q1 2026 results due April 23 — Bernstein flagged it likely to be “a messy quarter” Analyst Price Targets Mizuho: $59 (Neutral) ↑ from $48 · Bernstein: $60 (Market Perform) ↑ from $36 · Cantor Fitzgerald: $60 (Neutral) · Wells Fargo: $55 (Equal Weight) · Consensus average: $51.25 — notably below current trading price Below Market Buy Rating Coverage Less than 25% of analysts covering INTC hold a Buy rating — a striking disconnect from the stock’s recent price action; consensus recommendation remains Hold despite the multi-decade high Key Valuation Concern Forward P/E approximately 95x — elevated even by tech growth standards; Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon stated the firm continues to “struggle with both fundamentals and valuation especially after the recent run” Recent Product Launch Intel Core Series 3 mobile processors launched using 18A process node — marketed with “everyday AI” features targeting consumer PC performance and battery life; viewed as a tangible execution step in the AI computing story

What is the rally’s true motivation, then? The most obvious explanation is the AI server boom, which arrived at Intel’s door in a way that the company didn’t fully control but is well-positioned to profit from. According to Mizuho’s research, there is a significant demand for server processors due to the rise in agentic AI deployment, which involves businesses creating AI systems that do more than just produce text.

Average selling prices may increase by 10 to 15 percent in 2025, and favorable conditions may continue through 2026 and possibly even 2030. Mizuho also pointed out another issue: Intel might be able to shift production capacity from its faltering PC chip business to data center chips, meeting short-term server demand without needing to make significant additional capital expenditures. It’s another matter entirely whether the organization can actually carry out that kind of internal reallocation fast enough to be significant.

It’s difficult to ignore how ironic Intel’s circumstances are. The company’s defining story for the majority of the last ten years has been a manufacturing blunder: falling behind TSMC on process nodes, witnessing AMD use those same TSMC factories to erode Intel’s hegemonic market share in both consumer and server markets, and failing to take advantage of AI infrastructure spending the way Nvidia did with GPU computing. Cost overruns increased, the foundry that was meant to be Intel’s future kept getting delayed, and investors who had persevered through the downturn became understandably weary. All of that weariness was reflected in the stock’s $18 price last year.

Since assuming the position in March 2025, CEO Lip-Bu Tan has been advocating for a different approach that is leaner, more concentrated, and has more precise execution milestones on the 18A process node. This week’s launch of Core Series 3 mobile processors on that node, which are marketed around AI features for regular consumer PCs, is the kind of concrete product delivery that turnaround stories require. It’s not ostentatious. It won’t produce the kind of cultural moment that an Nvidia product launch does. However, it indicates that the promised manufacturing capacity is beginning to materialize into real chips being shipped to real clients.

The entire chip industry gained momentum from Taiwan Semiconductor’s impressive quarterly results and upbeat supply chain commentary, which lifted Intel along with the general tide. There’s a perception in the market that demand for semiconductors is strong enough to help several companies at once; it’s not a zero-sum game where Nvidia’s hegemony eliminates Intel’s chances. That might be accurate. Additionally, it’s the kind of logic that makes the most sense close to a market peak, when excitement is running high and the bears have been mistaken long enough to feel ashamed.

The true test will be the April 23 earnings report. Intel beat EPS estimates by a significant margin in Q4 2025, coming in at $0.15 compared to the $0.08 consensus. Even though revenue was still down 4% year over year, it was marginally higher than anticipated. The stock effectively absorbed those findings. However, Bernstein’s caution that Q1 will be messy remains unfulfilled. The correction could be severe if the quarter falls short in light of high expectations and a stock that is currently trading at about 95 times forward earnings. Intel is pricing in a successful turnaround at $68 per share. That may be precisely what is taking place. It may also be a bit too optimistic.