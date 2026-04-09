OpenAI Is Reportedly Valued at $300 Billion. Here’s Why That Number Doesn’t Add Up.

After a record-breaking $122 billion funding round that concluded at the end of March 2026, OpenAI’s valuation increased from $29 billion, when Microsoft was preparing what appeared to be an audacious $10 billion bet, to $852 billion in about three years. It is nearly impossible to understand that trajectory because it is so steep. In contrast, it took Apple about forty years to achieve a comparable valuation. OpenAI completed the task in the time required to complete a graduate degree.

The business is truly remarkable. Every week, 900 million people use ChatGPT. By March 2026, revenue had risen to $2 billion per month, placing the annualized run rate above $24 billion. Skeptics who three years ago called the whole thing a fancy research project have mostly stopped talking about it because of how steep the growth curve is. These are not fictitious figures or promises akin to those made by Theranos. The product functions, consumers are paying for it, and businesses are integrating it into their operations with a seriousness that implies this isn’t merely a phase of novelty.

And yet. A sober risk analyst would reach for something more robust than coffee because the valuation still necessitates a set of assumptions. OpenAI doesn’t make money. It’s far from profitable. In actuality, it is depleting capital at a rate that would be concerning at any valuation, much less one that is close to a trillion dollars. According to the company’s own estimates, it will turn a profit around 2030, which would require about four years of continuous cash consumption at a level that would be too much for most institutions. The computational cost of executing its models in response to real user queries, or inference costs alone, is expected to reach $14.1 billion by 2026. Over the next eight years, Sam Altman has committed to spending about $1.4 trillion. It’s not a typo. That is the cost structure of serving as the infrastructure layer for a technology that necessitates the construction of data centers at a rate that puts pressure on the worldwide supply of the necessary hardware.

Category Details Company OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Founded 2015 (San Francisco, California) Original Structure Nonprofit research laboratory Current Structure Capped-profit LP controlled by nonprofit; conversion to full for-profit in progress Latest Valuation (Mar 2026) ~$852 billion (post-money) March 2026 Funding Round $122 billion in committed capital — largest private tech funding round ever Previous Valuation (Mar 2025) $300 billion ($40 billion round) Previous Valuation (Oct 2024) $157 billion Monthly Revenue (Mar 2026) $2 billion (~$24B annualized run rate) 2025 Full-Year Revenue $13.1 billion Profitable? No — still cash flow negative Projected Path to Profit ~2030 Projected 2026 Inference Costs $14.1 billion Sam Altman’s 8-Year Spending Commitment ~$1.4 trillion ChatGPT Weekly Active Users 900 million+ Lead Investors SoftBank ($30B), Amazon ($50B), Nvidia ($30B), Microsoft ($13B+) Key Competitors Anthropic, Google DeepMind, Meta AI, Amazon Bedrock

OpenAI Is Reportedly Valued at $300 Billion. Here’s Why That Number Doesn’t Add Up.

The price-to-revenue multiple implied by the valuation math, at $852 billion, is hard to defend without making very bold assumptions about future growth and margin expansion. You are paying about 35 times current revenue at an annualized run rate of $24 billion. That could be justified for a profitable business with high profit margins. The multiple requires the market to believe that OpenAI will not only maintain its growth but also accelerate it while simultaneously achieving the kind of margin improvements that no one in the industry has yet shown are possible at this scale, given that the company is still spending more than it makes and has no clear timeline to profitability until the end of the decade.

Additionally, the competitive question should be given more prominence but is consistently relegated to the background of all OpenAI funding announcements. Anthropic has been increasing its enterprise revenue more quickly than its former parent in a number of metrics. The company was formed primarily as a result of a governance dispute at OpenAI. Google DeepMind is supported by an organization with virtually limitless infrastructure and a data advantage that no startup can match. Because Meta releases frontier models as open weights, businesses can use powerful AI without having to pay a subscription fee. The Chinese model DeepSeek, which caused a brief panic in AI stocks earlier in 2026, showed that competitive models could be developed for a small portion of OpenAI’s expenditures. Every one of these advancements weakens the moat that OpenAI’s valuation believes to be almost impenetrable.

Investors in the most recent round have opted to ignore or at least price around the additional layer of complexity that the governance structure adds. OpenAI started out as a nonprofit and uses a hybrid structure where a nonprofit board oversees a capped-profit company. A condition attached to SoftBank’s $30 billion commitment to the March 2025 round was that the investment could be reduced to $20 billion if OpenAI fails to fully convert to a for-profit organization by December 31. You can learn something about the arrangement’s fragility from that condition. Elon Musk, one of the original co-founders, has been contesting the conversion in litigation that isn’t going away quietly. The conversion needs approval from Microsoft, the California attorney general, and the courts. These are not issues related to academic governance. If the conversion stalls or the terms change, these structural risks could have a significant impact on investor returns.

As all of this develops, it seems that the $852 billion valuation is more of a declaration about where investors think the center of gravity in technology is shifting than a thorough evaluation of OpenAI’s discounted future cash flows. Actually, the wager isn’t on OpenAI’s present financial situation. It is predicated on the idea that the winner of the race to artificial general intelligence, or something sufficiently similar to be significant from a business standpoint, will receive a prize so substantial that the present losses are insignificant. That may be correct. There are numerous instances in the history of technology where those who maintained their positions during the years when they were losing money made incredible profits. Before AWS made the early adopters appear prophetic, Amazon lost money for years.



Additionally, there are numerous instances in which the narrative surpasses reality, and the companies that appeared inevitable at their peak valuations ended up being early leaders in markets where their gains were eventually distributed much more widely. Which of those histories OpenAI is writing is the $852 billion question.

This article is not financial advice; it is merely meant to be informative. Prior to making any investment decisions, always seek the advice of a qualified financial advisor.