Lamar University researcher develops predictive maintenance and nondestructive evaluation systems to enhance safety, reduce failure risks, and support resilient industrial and energy systems

By Staff Correspondent

As industries worldwide confront mounting pressures from aging infrastructure, increasing energy demand, and costly system failures, Mr. Ripan Kumar Prodhan is advancing a new class of AI–driven inspection and predictive-maintenance technologies aimed at strengthening the reliability of oil, gas, power, and industrial systems. His work reflects a growing shift toward intelligent, data-driven solutions designed to address some of the most pressing challenges in modern infrastructure management.

At the core of Mr. Prodhan’s research is a critical and widely recognized issue: the increasing vulnerability of large-scale energy and industrial infrastructure to unexpected failures. In recent years, power disruptions, equipment degradation, and system inefficiencies have intensified, leading to substantial economic losses and operational risks across multiple sectors. These challenges have prompted policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders to emphasize infrastructure resilience, system reliability, and the integration of advanced technological solutions capable of preventing failures before they occur.

Mr. Prodhan’s work directly responds to this need by focusing on predictive maintenance and intelligent inspection systems. Unlike traditional maintenance approaches that rely on scheduled checks or post-failure repairs, his research leverages machine learning, real-time sensor data, and advanced analytics to detect early warning signs of system deterioration. This approach allows operators to identify potential failures at an early stage, significantly reducing the likelihood of catastrophic incidents and minimizing costly downtime.

In one of his notable research contributions, Mr. Prodhan developed a sensor-fusion–based predictive model capable of detecting incipient failures in pressure vessels. By integrating data from multiple sensors and applying artificial intelligence algorithms, the system can identify subtle anomalies that may indicate structural weaknesses or operational faults. This advancement is particularly important in high-pressure industrial environments, where undetected defects can lead to severe safety hazards and operational disruptions.

In addition to failure detection, Mr. Prodhan has also focused extensively on corrosion and material degradation—two of the most persistent challenges in infrastructure maintenance. His research applies machine learning techniques to monitor coating degradation in real time, enabling continuous assessment of structural integrity in offshore and industrial environments. This capability is essential for preventing long-term damage and ensuring the safe operation of critical assets.

Complementing these efforts, Mr. Prodhan has explored the integration of advanced nondestructive testing (NDT) methods with automated quality assurance systems. Techniques such as ultrasonic, radiographic, and electromagnetic inspection are combined with intelligent data processing to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of infrastructure assessments. By automating AI-Ddriven inspection workflows and reducing reliance on manual processes, these systems improve consistency, reduce human error, and support more reliable decision-making in industrial operations.

Beyond inspection and maintenance, Mr. Prodhan’s research portfolio extends into automation and emerging energy technologies. His work on robotics and automation in construction management contributes to the modernization of infrastructure development processes, while his research on advanced photovoltaic materials supports the advancement of sustainable energy systems. These contributions demonstrate a broader vision that integrates reliability, efficiency, and sustainability within industrial and energy frameworks.

Currently, Mr. Prodhan is actively developing AI-driven predictive-maintenance systems for pipelines and pressure vessels, focusing on real-time anomaly detection and maintenance optimization. These systems are designed to operate in complex industrial environments, utilizing large-scale datasets and advanced machine learning models to provide actionable insights. In parallel, he is working on an AI-assisted quality assurance platform that aims to automate inspection and compliance processes across industrial assets. This initiative seeks to improve inspection accuracy, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure adherence to safety standards.

A defining feature of Mr. Prodhan’s work is its emphasis on practical implementation. Rather than remaining confined to theoretical research, his projects are designed with real-world deployment in mind, incorporating industry data and collaboration to ensure scalability and applicability. This approach enables his technologies to address actual operational challenges faced by energy and industrial sectors.

The broader significance of Mr. Prodhan’s research lies in its potential to transform infrastructure management practices. By shifting from reactive to predictive maintenance, his work enables earlier detection of faults, reduces unplanned downtime, and improves overall system resilience. These advancements are particularly important as industries navigate increasing operational complexity, aging assets, and rising expectations for safety and efficiency.

For Mr. Prodhan, this research represents a long-term professional commitment. Through continued innovation, collaboration, and dissemination of his findings, he aims to advance intelligent inspection and predictive-maintenance technologies that support safer, more reliable, and more sustainable industrial systems. As global infrastructure challenges continue to evolve, his work highlights the critical role of artificial intelligence in safeguarding the systems that underpin modern economies.