The Dividend Aristocrats Reborn: Why Gen Z is Suddenly Obsessed with Boring, High-Yield Stocks

A new type of video has been emerging alongside the typical cryptocurrency calls and meme stock breakdowns on YouTube and TikTok over the past year. Sitting in a modest apartment, a 24-year-old explains to the camera how they are assembling a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks, such as Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, and perhaps a covered-call ETF yielding 8 or 9 percent, with the specific objective of making enough money each month to quit their job before turning 35. People who have never expressed interest in blue-chip consumer staples before are asking how to replicate the strategy in the comment sections. Last year, Bloomberg called it a “quasi-religious investing movement.” That seems about right.

Anyone who remembers the meme stock era will recognize the irony of Gen Z’s growing enthusiasm for dividend aristocrats, the most purposefully unglamorous category in equity investing. These are not the businesses that are breaking records for profits or upending sectors. With the quiet assurance of a business that has been doing this since 1974, Walmart increases its dividend annually. For over 48 years in a row, McDonald’s has raised its dividend. Bleach is produced by Clorox. On paper, the portfolio that Gen Z’s dividend influencers are constructing sounds similar to the portfolio their grandparents kept in a brokerage account that was never discussed at family get-togethers. However, in 2026, those same companies are outperforming the overall market, while the S&P 500 has shown essentially flat returns through the first few months of the year and AI-adjacent growth stocks have been swinging violently.

Topic Dividend Aristocrats and Gen Z Income Investing Dividend Aristocrats Definition S&P 500 companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years Number of Dividend Aristocrats (2026) 69 companies 2026 Dividend Aristocrat Total Return ~7% (vs. S&P 500’s roughly flat performance) 2025 Dividend Aristocrat Total Return ~7% (vs. S&P 500’s ~18%) High-Yield ETF Market Size ~$160 billion — quadrupled in 3 years (Bloomberg, Sept 2025) Notable Dividend Aristocrats Walmart (WMT), McDonald’s (MCD), Clorox (CLX), Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson Gen Z Dividend Motivation Early retirement, passive income, escaping 9-to-5 work, FIRE movement alignment Key Risk of Derivative-Based ETFs Higher income payouts reduce long-term capital appreciation potential Next-Generation Aristocrat Candidates Companies with 10+ consecutive dividend increases heading toward 25-year threshold Wolfe Research Assessment Called dividend aristocrats their “favorite dividend strategy in periods of market turmoil” Analyst Source ClearBridge Investments — The Next Generation of Dividend Aristocrats (April 2025) Reference Investopedia — Dividend Aristocrats 2026

While the benchmark has essentially stagnated, the Dividend Aristocrats, as a formal index category, have returned about 7% in 2026, including dividends. In a recent note, Wolfe Research analysts referred to them as their “favorite dividend strategy in periods of market turmoil” and described the group of stocks as having “generally outperformed throughout the market cycle — especially into and throughout economic downturns.” That’s a pretty big statement, and it’s consistent with what’s actually happening: investors are finding something truly helpful in a stock that simply sends them money every quarter, regardless of what’s going on in the news cycle. These investors are shaken by geopolitical tensions, rising oil prices, and worries that AI might make large portions of the equity market less predictable.

However, the Gen Z version of this interest has evolved a more aggressive flavor with its own set of issues. In September 2025, Bloomberg revealed that in just three years, the size of high-yield exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which use intricate derivative strategies like covered calls to produce payouts frequently above 8 percent, had quadrupled to about $160 billion. Young investors looking for income replacement for salaries they’d prefer not to earn are the target market for many of these ETFs. The monthly payment amounts appear appealing in a spreadsheet, and their names sound sophisticated. The majority of derivative-based yield strategies make money by selling off a portion of the fund’s future upside, which is a problem that experts have been pointing out with some urgency. When you consider that the fund’s underlying value is gradually declining in exchange for a 10% yield, it becomes clear that the income stream is partially cannibalizing the principal that generated it.

Since that issue and the more general dividend investment thesis are genuinely distinct, it is important to keep them apart. The traditional dividend aristocrat approach, which involves purchasing Procter & Gamble or Johnson & Johnson stock and earning increasing dividend payments over many years, offers a completely different return profile. Because their businesses are making more money every year, these companies are increasing their dividends. This cash return to shareholders compounds with the shares’ capital growth. The significance of the 25-year threshold for aristocrat status stems from the fact that genuine business durability is necessary to maintain dividend growth through several recessions and market cycles. Businesses on the list aren’t there by coincidence.

ClearBridge Investments has been arguing that investors should also keep an eye on the new group of companies that are getting close to that threshold. These companies are those that have increased dividends for ten or fifteen years in a row and whose financial traits indicate they are headed toward becoming aristocrats. What ClearBridge refers to as “the next generation” of the category includes midstream energy companies, next-generation REITs, and technology companies that are starting to pay sizable dividends. These companies offer attractive income and growth potential that traditional consumer staples might not match. There is a legitimate claim that increasing exposure to both well-established aristocrats and businesses that are moving in that direction gives a portfolio both the stability of the former and the potential for growth of the latter.

Fundamentally, Gen Z’s motivations for all of this are straightforward. They grew up during the 2008 financial crisis, witnessed housing become unaffordable for a significant portion of their peer group, saw wages stagnate during their formative years, and then witnessed AI start to reshape the job market they were getting ready to enter. The FIRE movement’s focus on achieving financial independence through aggressive investing and saving struck a deep chord, and dividends provide a tangible, consistent cash payment that comes whether or not the market cooperates, something that growth investing does not. It’s difficult to ignore the fact that this generation’s investment instincts are not naive, despite the imperfect expression of some of the more exotic yield products being marketed to them. They are practical reactions to a particular economic circumstance. Despite their unglamorous names, the Dividend Aristocrats deserve their comeback.