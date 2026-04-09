The Economist Who Says We’re Already in a Recession — and the Data Nobody Is Publishing

Most morning financial briefings do not include the number that frequently appears in Mark Zandi’s posts, interviews, and LinkedIn analysis. The monthly jobs report, GDP growth, or headline unemployment rate are not the things that cause markets to react in a matter of seconds. As of April 2026, the Vicious Cycle Index has surpassed the threshold that, according to Zandi and the historical record, indicates the US economy is not on the verge of a recession. It’s in one already.

The VCI was created by Moody’s Analytics chief economist Zandi and associates as a more accurate indicator of the state of the labor market than the headline unemployment rate. It functions similarly to a modified version of the well-known Sahm Rule, which indicates a recession when the three-month average of unemployment increases by half a percentage point over its lowest point in the preceding 12 months. When the three-month average increases by more than one full percentage point over the previous year, the VCI flags a recession. The calculation is adjusted using the labor force participation rate’s five-year moving average. The adjustment is important because a declining participation rate can artificially suppress the headline unemployment number, making the labor market appear healthier than it actually is. This is because people are leaving the workforce completely rather than simply losing their jobs.

In January 2026, the VCI surpassed that one percentage point mark. Since then, it has remained elevated. Zandi’s analysis, which was posted on LinkedIn, was clear: the index has accurately predicted every recession since World War II, and if it’s triggering right now, the discussion about whether a recession is imminent is inappropriate. How bad it gets is a more accurate question.

It’s worth taking a moment to focus on the participation rate in particular because it has been steadily declining in a way that receives little attention from the media. The labor force participation rate was 61.9% as of March 2026, which is a decline from 2019 levels and a negative trend. In practical terms, this means that more Americans of working age are simply withdrawing from the labor market completely; they are not counted as unemployed because they have given up looking for work, but they are also not earning, contributing to output, or spending as much as the headline data suggests. This is what Zandi refers to when he states that the VCI is close to 5% and that it indicates “more slack in the labor market than the headline unemployment rate implies”: an increasing shadow population of disheartened workers whose absence makes the official figures appear better than the underlying reality.

Key Reference Data: Mark Zandi & the Recession Debate (2026)

Indicator Detail Economist Mark Zandi, Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics Key Tool Vicious Cycle Index (VCI) — labor-force adjusted version of the Sahm Rule VCI Signal (April 2026) Risen more than 1 percentage point — recession threshold triggered VCI Track Record Called every recession since WWII; no false positives VCI Current Reading ~5% (indicating significant labor market slack) US Unemployment Rate (2026) Crept toward 4.5% Labor Force Participation Rate (March 2026) 61.9% (declining) States Already in Recession 22+ (particularly goods-producing, manufacturing, agriculture) February 2026 Jobs Net job losses (weather + Kaiser Permanente strike distortions) March 2026 Jobs Added 178,000 — Zandi calls it a “false picture” Recession Probability (12-month) ~49% (Zandi, March 2026) Consumer Spending Driver Primarily top 10% of earners Key External Shock Iran war oil price surge — stagflationary pressure

The Economist Who Says We’re Already in a Recession — and the Data Nobody Is Publishing

A good illustration of the disconnect is the March 2026 jobs report, which revealed 178,000 new jobs and momentarily calmed markets. Zandi’s response was sharp. The March figure followed February’s net job losses, which were partially skewed by severe winter weather in a number of areas and a labor strike at Kaiser Permanente. Even the March recovery was largely focused on the healthcare industry. Zandi contended that the economy would have experienced job losses if healthcare had been eliminated. The good headline was narrower than it looked, and it came after a bad one. They don’t tell the same story as the VCI, either separately or collectively.

A dimension that is hidden by national aggregates is added by the regional picture. According to Zandi, more than 20 states that are heavily involved in manufacturing, agriculture, and the production of goods have already been going through recession-like circumstances. When Washington State was added to his list in October of last year, it sparked harsh local criticism regarding Microsoft’s consistent layoff pattern and Starbucks’ corporate cuts at its Seattle headquarters as outward manifestations of a downturn that overall national data was still beginning to smooth over. Mortgage payments are postponed and grocery bills are tightened when businesses that drove a regional boom begin reducing their payrolls. These changes don’t show up significantly in national GDP reports, but they are felt right away in the impacted communities.

Then there is the K-shaped economy issue, which has become somewhat of an economist’s cliché but is still genuinely crucial to comprehending why headline figures can seem so disconnected from real-world experiences. Although consumer spending has remained remarkably resilient, the top 10% of earners are largely responsible for this resilience. High-income households are spending because they have valuable assets from years of bull markets and AI-driven equity gains. Higher borrowing costs, rising prices, and a labor market that is cooling more quickly than the official unemployment rate indicates are all major pressures on the lower half of the income distribution. From above, the economy appears to be doing well. From where most people actually sit, it looks different.

It’s important to be open about the structural reason why official recession declarations lag behind actual conditions. The Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research, which officially declares US recessions, usually takes months, sometimes longer, to reach its conclusion. It’s a purposeful procedure meant to prevent hasty or politically motivated calls. Even if the VCI is accurate, Zandi has stated clearly that it could take a long time for the NBER to validate what the data already indicates. Meanwhile, the official narrative continues to be that the economy is slowing but not contracting; this framing influences political messaging, policy responses, and consumer and business expectations.

The discrepancy between what the official data has yet to reflect and what the leading indicators are saying creates a particular kind of unease as this develops. Zandi might be mistaken; the index has a spotless track record, but no indicator is perfect, and the oil shock from the Iran War adds a truly unique variable to an already complex picture. It’s also possible that he is correct and that the official statement is just a cover for things that have already happened in agricultural counties, manufacturing towns, and the spreadsheets of families who are unable to reconcile the statements made by economic analysts with the data from their own bank accounts.

According to Zandi, the engine is “steaming.” Who will examine the undercarriage is the question.