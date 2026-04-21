U.S. Department of Justice
Crypto

Why the U.S. Department of Justice is Suddenly Hoarding a Boatload of Bitcoin

News Team
News Team
21 April 2026 4 Min Read
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There’s a particular kind of building on Pennsylvania Avenue, halfway between the FBI and the Capitol, where the Department of Justice keeps the ledgers that most Americans never think about. One of those ledgers, sometime in late 2025, quietly became one of the largest Bitcoin wallets on earth. Not in dollar terms, exactly — though those dollar terms are enormous — but in strategic terms. The United States government now sits on a pile of seized cryptocurrency worth more than $36 billion at prevailing prices, and nobody in Washington seems particularly eager to explain what’s going to happen to it.

The Prince Group case in October was the pivotal moment. A sprawling, ICIJ-documented Cambodian operation that, according to the DOJ’s own indictment, netted somewhere around $15 billion through a network of crypto scam compounds run under conditions prosecutors described as resembling forced labor. The takedown was a genuine law-enforcement triumph. In the process, federal agents seized 127,271 bitcoins — valued today at roughly $9 billion. Attorney General Pam Bondi called it a message that the United States would “use every tool at its disposal to defend victims, recover stolen assets, and bring to justice those who exploit the vulnerable for profit.” The victims are still waiting five months later.

FieldDetail
Lead agencyU.S. Department of Justice
Attorney GeneralPam Bondi
Largest seizure citedPrince Group case, Oct 2025 — 127,271 BTC
Estimated value of that seizure~$9 billion (at current prices)
Alleged fraud haul linked to Prince Group~$15 billion
Total U.S. government BTC reserve (Oct 2025)Over $36 billion
August 2025 DOJ seizure$2.8M+ in crypto plus $70K cash and a luxury vehicle
Executive Order at issueEO 14233 – Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
Notable controversySouthern District of NY reportedly sold BTC from Samourai Wallet case (Jan 2026)
Primary criticismNo clear victim-restitution path for Prince Group victims
Lead critic / attorney citedDaniel Thornburgh
Investigation referenceInternational Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ)
Prior unit dissolved (Apr 2025)National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team
Current BTC spot price (context)~$76,000

What has happened instead, according to attorneys working those cases, is a quiet bureaucratic freeze. Daniel Thornburgh, one of the lawyers representing hundreds of alleged Prince Group victims, told the ICIJ that the Justice Department has “swiftly rejected claims on the funds” and has not outlined a viable path for restitution. Thornburgh himself spent a week in Cambodia in early March, interviewing dozens of former scam-compound workers in an attempt to connect his clients’ money to the specific wallets now held in the government’s custody. He came back, in his own words, with the uncomfortable realization that the chain of custody between a scammed retiree in Ohio and a DOJ cold-storage wallet may be effectively impossible to prove.

And this is where the politics enters the room. President Trump signed Executive Order 14233 at the beginning of 2025, creating a national Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, a collection of confiscated and forfeited Bitcoin that the administration framed as a long-term national asset. For obvious reasons, advocates for victims have seized upon that order. The functional result is that money taken from fraud victims ends up bolstering a sovereign cryptocurrency reserve if the DOJ continues to reject claims while simultaneously hoarding. According to Thornburgh, “this would lead to victims being revictimized by their own government,” ICIJ reported. No one in the DOJ press office has provided an official response to the question of whether that is the intention of the policy or just the result of bureaucratic inertia.

U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. Department of Justice

The inconsistencies within the government’s own management have not been beneficial. Despite the reserve order, it was reported in January 2026 that the Southern District of New York had sold Bitcoin associated with the Samourai Wallet plea deal. The DOJ declined to comment. Meanwhile, the smaller ransomware cases — like the August 2025 seizure of $2.8 million in crypto from alleged Zeppelin ransomware operator Ianis Antropenko — have moved forward cleanly, with victim-fund structures that look more or less like the pre-2025 playbook. These cases are practically insignificant to warrant notice. With nine figures in Bitcoin, the Prince Group pile appears to be politically radioactive.

All of this has a cultural irony that is difficult to overlook. A technology built, in its founding mythology, on the premise of escape from government custody has ended up producing one of the largest government crypto hoards in history. Bitcoin’s anonymity was always overstated — chain analysis firms like Chainalysis and TRM Labs have been puncturing that myth for years — but the current situation feels like the opposite problem. It’s not that law enforcement finds the blockchain too opaque. The reason is that law enforcement’s use of the blockchain has become too opaque. The wallet addresses are visible to the general public. The plan is something it cannot see.

Watching this unfold, there’s a sense that the DOJ’s posture — declining comment, rejecting claims, moving BTC between wallets — is buying time for a political decision that hasn’t been made yet. The administration may decide to move on and incorporate the Prince Group seizure into the Strategic Reserve. A restitution framework may also be imposed by a future round of litigation or a shift in the political landscape. What’s clear right now is that somewhere in a federal vault, or more accurately across a handful of hardware wallets held by the U.S. Marshals Service, sits a pile of Bitcoin the size of a small country’s GDP. It’s also possible that the people whose money it was will be the last to find out.

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