90 Days to Hire: Why SAP’s 2027 Deadline Is Costing European Firms a Fortune

Filling a specialist SAP role in Europe now takes more than 90 days. Standard IT positions? Forty-four days. That 46-day gap is costing companies millions as the 2027 cut-off for SAP’s legacy ECC system bears down.

The maths is brutal.

Every week a Programme Manager or Solution Architect position sits vacant, S/4HANA migration projects stall, budgets bloat, and the meter keeps running on expensive legacy infrastructure. With just over two years until SAP pulls maintenance support for its older ECC platform, European businesses face a double squeeze: shrinking timelines and a talent pool that’s already bone-dry.

“What we are seeing now is not just a skills gap, but a cost escalation issue,” says Daniel Patel, Recruitment Director at Eursap. “Companies are being forced to compete aggressively for a small pool of experienced professionals, and that is pushing up salaries, contractor day rates, and ultimately the total cost of transformation.”

The scramble has turned recruitment into an auction. Firms now routinely pay premiums simply to lock down availability—higher contractor rates, retention bonuses, even hiring overlapping resources as insurance against delivery risk. In some cases, organisations are carrying two senior consultants where one would have sufficed three years ago, purely to hedge against someone walking mid-project.

“In many cases, organisations are paying a premium simply to secure availability,” Patel explains. “That includes higher contractor rates, retention incentives, and in some cases overlapping resources to mitigate delivery risk.”

Three roles sit at the centre of the crisis. Programme Managers with S/4HANA delivery experience command eye-watering day rates, as do Solution Architects capable of steering multi-million-pound transformations. Senior Functional Consultants specialising in FI/CO, SD, MM, and EWM modules remain in critically short supply across the continent. These aren’t peripheral hires—they oversee budgets, timelines, and resource allocation. When these positions stay empty for months, projects drift, scope creeps, and ROI projections crumble.

Meanwhile, demand for SAP Basis administrators and integration specialists with cloud migration credentials has spiked, reflecting the shift toward RISE with SAP and cloud-based deployments. Even ABAP developers—once seen as abundant—now fetch premium rates if they bring additional expertise in Fiori, SAP BTP, or API integration. The market wants polyglots, not specialists, and it’s willing to pay for them.

But here’s the deeper problem: the missing middle.

“There is also a missing mid-level talent layer,” Patel adds. “That forces organisations into a top-heavy cost structure, where they are over-reliant on senior resources because there are not enough mid-tier professionals to support delivery efficiently.”

That imbalance creates a lopsided pyramid. Junior hires lack the hands-on S/4HANA experience to execute independently, so companies lean harder on expensive senior consultants to do work that mid-tier professionals should handle. The result? Labour costs spiral throughout the programme lifecycle, and delivery teams operate at a fraction of their potential efficiency.

Capability gaps extend beyond hiring speed. Many organisations have no in-house expertise on cloud technologies or SAP BTP, forcing them into expensive consulting arrangements for architecture and integration work. Those dependencies stretch budgets and introduce delays when consultants juggle multiple clients.

The pressure plays out differently across Europe. Germany, with its vast installed base of legacy SAP systems, continues to drive the highest demand for transformation talent. France and the Benelux regions show consistent appetite, particularly in manufacturing and logistics sectors racing to modernise supply chain systems before the deadline hits.

In the Nordics, cloud-first adoption has accelerated demand for BTP specialists and integrators, though the limited resource pool there pushes costs even higher. Southern Europe tells a different story—budget constraints dominate decision-making, with firms forced to weigh the cost of permanent hires against contractor flexibility.

“Financial considerations are shaping workforce strategy more than ever,” Patel notes. “Businesses are having to make trade-offs between cost control and delivery certainty.”

By late 2025, those trade-offs will become starker. Organisations that haven’t secured their core delivery teams by then face a grim choice: overpay dramatically for last-minute hires, or push implementations dangerously close to the 2027 wire. Neither option is cheap.

The financial risks now extend beyond inflated payrolls. Delayed hiring translates directly into extended project timelines, which in turn prolongs dependency on legacy systems, increases total programme spend, and reduces the window for realising returns on what are often eight-figure investments. Some businesses may find themselves paying for parallel systems—old and new—while migrations limp toward completion.

Patel’s warning is blunt. “The biggest risk is not just higher costs, but failed or underperforming transformations,” he concludes. “S/4HANA programmes represent a significant capital investment, and without the right talent in place, organisations risk undermining their expected return.”

Three years sounds like breathing room. It isn’t. Not when finding the right person takes a quarter of a year, and the queue of companies needing them stretches across the continent. The clock, as they say, is rather unforgiving.