April wage rise triggered 300% surge in jobs moving to South Africa

In April 2026, something shifted. British businesses offshored roles at triple the rate they had twelve months earlier, according to data released by The Legends Agency, a London firm that brokers remote hiring between UK companies and South African workers.

The 300% spike followed the latest minimum wage increase. It wasn’t gradual.

Some 475 firms chose South African teams over UK-based employees in the past year, the agency confirmed. Most targeted entry-level positions—precisely the roles that young Britons rely on to break into the workforce. Sales teams in Cape Town replaced graduates in Manchester. Customer service operations shifted from Birmingham to Johannesburg. Administrative roles that once sat in Bristol now operate from Durban.

The pattern cuts across sectors. Sales and business development roles account for 21% of the offshore migration, followed by customer support at 12%. Administration and executive assistance make up 10%, design 9%, marketing 7%, finance and accounting 7%, and technology and engineering 6%. Even industries that traditionally kept operations domestic—legal services, healthcare, construction back offices, hospitality administration—are now exploring overseas labour.

The appeal is stark. Companies save close to 50% on employment costs by hiring in South Africa, where salaries and living expenses run significantly lower than in the UK. The Legends Agency, founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cape Town with a London office, has built its model around this arbitrage. Its clients range from FTSE-listed multinationals to bootstrapped startups, all chasing the same cost relief.

But the savings land elsewhere as economic pressure mounts at home. UK unemployment stands at 4.9%, whilst youth unemployment among 16 to 24-year-olds has reached 15.8%. Those figures look set to worsen. A report released today by Alan Milburn projects the number of young people not in education, employment, or training—so-called NEETs—could hit 1.25 million by the early 2030s.

Alex Fenton, group CEO of The Legends Agency, acknowledged the tension. “While I welcome the minimum wage hike, ministers also need to be honest about the pressure it adds to employers already dealing with higher National Insurance, weak growth and AI-driven disruption,” he said.

The roles disappearing overseas are the very positions young workers depend on for career entry points. “The danger is that the very roles young people rely on to get a foot on the career ladder – in sales, customer service, admin, marketing and finance – are the roles most likely to move overseas,” Fenton observed.

It’s a dynamic other economies have faced. When India became the global back office in the 1990s and early 2000s, Western firms justified the shift with similar logic: lower costs, educated English-speaking workforce, acceptable time zone overlap. The Philippines followed for customer service. Now South Africa is emerging as the destination of choice for certain UK employers, offering native English speakers, cultural alignment, and a time zone that mirrors London exactly.

The timing proves awkward for a government that positioned the wage increase as a cost-of-living intervention. The policy aimed to lift workers’ earnings. Instead, some companies responded by eliminating UK positions entirely, replacing them with overseas equivalents paid in rand rather than pounds.

Fenton framed it as a broader competitiveness issue. “If the Government wants better-paid jobs in Britain, it also has to make it easier and more affordable for businesses to create those jobs here,” he argued.

What remains unclear is whether this represents a temporary reaction to a specific policy shock or the acceleration of a trend that was already inevitable. AI-driven automation looms over many of the same roles now moving offshore. Some analysts suggest companies are simply front-running technology that will eventually eliminate these positions altogether, using offshore labour as a transitional step before full automation arrives.

For now, the April data point stands. Three times as many roles shifted overseas compared to the year prior. The firms making those decisions cited cost pressures. The workers losing access to those opportunities face a tightening job market with fewer entry points.

By the early 2030s, if Milburn’s projections hold, more than a million young people could find themselves locked out of the labour market entirely—unable to compete with either overseas workers or the algorithms that may eventually replace them both. Whether policymakers can reverse that trajectory without triggering further offshore flight remains the unanswered question.