Armistice Capital Among Institutional Investors in Freshpet as Refrigerated Pet Food Reaches Profitability

The investment case for Freshpet was always essentially a category bet: that fresh, refrigerated pet food would follow the path of premium human food, capturing durable market share as consumers extended the same standards to their pets that they applied to themselves.

In 2025, Freshpet delivered the first full year in which that argument arrived with genuine profitability behind it.

Freshpet (Nasdaq: FRPT) reported full-year 2025 net sales of $1.10 billion, a 13% increase over the prior year. Volume gains of 12% drove most of that growth, with favorable price and mix contributing an additional 1%.

Net income reached $139.1 million, up from $46.9 million in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $195.7 million, 21% higher than the $161.8 million recorded the year prior.

Free cash flow turned positive at $12.4 million, up from negative $32.8 million in 2024.

Together, those numbers represent the first year the company posted margin expansion, volume-led growth, and positive cash generation simultaneously.

Hedge fund Armistice Capital holds a position in Freshpet alongside other institutional investors evaluating the company’s gross margin trajectory, capacity expansion timeline, and category headroom.

The Pet Food Category Behind the Company

Freshpet operates in the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. pet food market. NielsenIQ data shows the refrigerated and frozen dog food category grew 17.8% over the past year to approximately $1.6 billion, the only major subcategory to register an increase.

The segment’s outperformance reflects a trade-up dynamic that has proved durable even as broader consumer spending has shown signs of caution.

Freshpet’s model is built around that dynamic. The company produces refrigerated rolls, patés, and snacks from locally sourced meats and vegetables, cooked in small batches without preservatives, and distributed through dedicated refrigerator units placed directly in retail stores.

The logistics are more demanding than ambient pet food, but the fridge placement creates a consistent retail presence and structural separation from competitors selling conventional dry or canned products.

Freshpet’s manufacturing buildout has been years in development. Its Ennis, Texas facility, dubbed “Kitchen 3.0,” was designed from the outset to support the scale required to exceed $1 billion in annual revenue. Capital expenditures totaled $148.2 million in 2025, down from $187.1 million the year before. That declining figure reflects a manufacturing base that’s increasingly operational rather than still under construction.

Analyst Response

Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on Freshpet to Overweight from Equalweight, raising its price target to $90 from $71 . Analyst Eric Serotta cited evidence that topline growth bottomed in the fourth quarter of 2025 and should re-accelerate through 2026 as comparisons ease.

Morgan Stanley also pointed to reduced competitive risk following the tepid consumer response to Blue Buffalo’s Love Made Fresh, a refrigerated pet food product General Mills launched in late 2025.

Piper Sandler raised its price target to $87 with an Overweight rating as well.

Bank of America kept a neutral rating, lifting its price target to $67.

Freshpet’s 2025 growth rate of 13% represented a step down from 27% the year before, but management guided 2026 net sales growth of 7% to 10%. That’s a range pointing to revenue of roughly $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. EBITDA guidance of $205 million to $215 million points to continued margin expansion, though the company flagged macro uncertainty and competitive dynamics as variables that could affect outcomes.

CEO Billy Cyr, commenting on the full-year results, described 2025 as a year that “challenged the resilience of our business and our organization,” while noting that the company had delivered growth well ahead of the broader dog food category, crossed the $1 billion threshold for the first time, and built what he characterized as a stronger foundation for future growth.

Institutional Investors Assess the Earnings Turn

Institutional investors added to or initiated positions in Freshpet through 2025. Per SEC 13F filings compiled by Fintel , Vanguard Group holds approximately 5.2 million shares, among the larger institutional positions in the company. WCM Investment Management carries roughly 2.9 million shares. Champlain Investment Partners grew its stake by 41.5% over the year. Neuberger Berman purchased approximately 183,000 shares.

Armistice Capital also initiated a new position in Freshpet during the period. The fund, which concentrates its holdings in the healthcare and consumer sectors, is among a broader group of institutional investors now assessing the company’s earnings profile alongside its revenue trajectory.

When a company is still generating losses, institutional valuations rest heavily on long-range projections. Freshpet’s move to positive net income and positive free cash flow gives investors a more standard set of inputs: earnings multiples, margin sustainability, and the efficiency of ongoing capital allocation.

The company’s island fridge trials, running in 28 stores and showing roughly 2.5 times the display capacity of a standard single-door unit, could expand retail capacity meaningfully if deployed at scale. A new manufacturing technology currently in live production is expected to improve throughput and long-term gross margins, though the timeline for broader rollout isn’t settled. And planned capital expenditures of approximately $150 million in 2026 mean free cash flow, while positive, will stay constrained by continued investment.

What 2025 resolved, at minimum, is the basic viability question. The first full year of profitability at scale gives institutional investors a cleaner set of fundamentals to evaluate as the company moves into what management describes as the next phase of its growth.