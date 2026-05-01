From Community to Capital: How Henry Chen Is Connecting Builders, Institutions, and Markets

In an industry that runs on code, algorithms, and automated trading desks, Henry Chen keeps coming back to a simpler idea: trust cannot be tokenized.

Henry Chen is a Hong Kong-based finance professional and entrepreneur who has spent 15 years moving between worlds that rarely speak the same language. He started in the structured formality of investment banking, helping raise more than $50 billion across hundreds of equity capital transactions for some of Asia’s largest financial institutions and technology companies.

His first foray into venture capital supported several blockchain and Web3 companies – he worked on more than 40 investments and then expanded into deeper aspects of ecosystem building and institutional acceptance. He now operates at the intersection of traditional financial markets and decentralized finance, focusing more on developing an overall architecture for the industry than any specific transaction.

“There are many tasks that AI can perform today, and while it’s possible to replicate genuine human trust and create lasting relationships overnight, that is not an option during this transition period,” Chen says. “Establishing a track record will be critical.”

The depth and breadth of Chen’s experience lend significant weight to his statements. His career has included many years in high-level management positions, first with KU Holdings (the holding company for KuCoin), followed by his tenure with Summer Capital, Goldman Sachs, and UBS. Throughout his career, he has been actively involved in the worldwide digital finance ecosystem as a leader at SNZ Holding and as the founder and CEO of Swiss Digital Labs.

Chen’s career path offers a unique perspective that few share within the industry. He spent 8 years in equity capital markets at two of the largest investment banks on Wall Street and has now spent more than 10 years at the forefront of blockchain investing and digital asset creation. He has raised capital from state-owned Chinese banks, taken companies public through venture capital rounds, and been involved in regulatory conversations at the board level with some of the most influential digital asset companies in the Asia Pacific region. The common denominator among all of these situations was the presence of:

“Your relationships, your trust and your connections developed over years of established relationships with founders, investors, developers, and institutional partners on both sides of the globe.”At SNZ Holding, where he is currently focused, Chen describes his mandate not as deal-making in the conventional sense but as something closer to ecosystem curation. He is backing builders over bets, prioritizing long-term infrastructure over near-term returns, and deliberately moving across the boundary between traditional finance and Web3 rather than planting a flag on either side.

“We are not approaching the market as short-term traders or speculators,” Chen said. “We are focused on building durable connections, supporting serious builders, and contributing to the kind of infrastructure and community that can stand the test of time.”

What Institutions Are Finally Ready to Hear



Over the last ten years, there has been a pattern of discussion between traditional financial companies and the digital assets space. Banks would ask questions about fraud and speculation, while crypto companies would discuss the disruptive nature of the industry, and neither party made any progress due to the unaligned view of the digital assets world.

Today, however, that landscape has shifted, and Chen has a front-row seat.

“A few years ago, people were just asking if crypto, Bitcoin, and Ethereum were legitimate at all,” he remarked, “but today this conversation has moved well beyond those types of questions.”

From his observations of discussions at panels and private settings with financial institutions throughout Hong Kong, Singapore and broader APAC, Chen sees conversations around digital assets now being more structured and sustainable – financial institutions are no longer treating the evaluation of digital assets as a philosophical question but rather as questions related to how to evaluate them, how the economics related to them may evolve, and how tokenized products will relate to real-world assets and how these tokenized products can operate within existing compliance frameworks.

“In place of inconsistently finding their way as organizations implement company-wide protocols, compliance frameworks, and operational procedures to support future tokenized products in a structured and scalable manner, organizations have begun to establish more of a strategic and serious approach to the market,” said Chen.

He also references how institutional participants are starting to develop openness toward decentralized finance (DeFi), which would have seemed impossible only 3 years ago. Now some broker/dealer firms (and other financial institutions) are starting to investigate how qualified DeFi participants can be used as liquidity counterparties on a controlled and risk-assessed basis and while the two worlds continue to stand separate, they are at least developing the doorways in between.

The architecture of Chen’s own career reflects that. While at Summer Capital, he was a leading investor in the HashKey Group and in Amina Bank, now established as the first fully licensed crypto bank regulated by FINMA in Switzerland, while also working hands-on with founders and policymakers to establish governance and risk frameworks that can sustain the impact of institutional counterparties. The observation he draws from his experience will guide how he interprets today’s market.

“Moving forward, the future of the sector will be dependent on innovation and working effectively, responsibly and collaboratively,” said Chen.

Building Where Others Only Browse

Henry Chen’s philosophy toward founders and early-stage companies reflects the same framework he applies to institutional engagement: look past the surface, evaluate for durability, and back the people who combine vision with operational discipline.

“The founders I find most compelling are the ones who can translate innovation into real-world adoption,” he said. “Integrity is just as important. In a market that still faces noise and speculation, strong character and disciplined execution matter enormously.”

At SNZ, the investment focus has gravitated toward applications that connect digital infrastructure to real economic activity: fintech, payments, AI applications, content and intellectual property, and on-chain finance. Chen is deliberate about what that list excludes. Projects built on artificial token incentives or engagement mechanics with no underlying business model are, in his view, not investments. They are temporary attention.

“Once the incentive-driven users leave, the model collapses,” he said. “The strongest Web3 projects combine technical innovation with strong operational discipline. They understand both the crypto model and the realities of building for real users.”

That judgment extends to how Chen thinks about community and ecosystem development, which he treats not as marketing functions but as core infrastructure. Meetups, builder forums, developer ecosystems, and early-stage mentorship networks serve a structural purpose in his model of how the industry matures.

“Community-driven initiatives provide a platform to connect active participants and builders, share knowledge, and create a sense of confidence and shared momentum in the ecosystem,” he said. “They are also especially valuable for supporting young entrepreneurs and founders who are new to the space.”

The goal, as he frames it, is not visibility. It is a healthier ecosystem. When the conversation inside an industry is oriented around long-term value creation rather than short-term profit, the entire environment becomes more functional and more attractive to the kind of serious builders who actually move things forward.

Asia Is Becoming Increasingly Exciting

In terms of one geographic conviction Asia, specifically Hong Kong, Chen remains consistent that while Asia will participate in the next cycle of digital finance, it is currently shaping the future of digital finance.

“Asia is becoming more and more exciting because many of the most important applications are coming to life here in really practical ways,” said Chen.

He has been tracking the most important applications closely, including the tokenization of real-world assets, the adoption of decentralized finance, agentic payments, on-chain credentials, and the tokenization of non-financial assets, like intellectual property. These aren’t theoretical; they are actual products and platforms already being developed and deployed throughout the region, with an increasing number of regulatory frameworks and support from the institutional community.

Hong Kong plays a specific role in that overall picture, as Chen sees it functioning as a bridge that brings serious projects to the real user community in a structured environment and connects those projects to the broader Asian market. Chen also sees himself playing a role in that capacity, leveraging relationships he has built through a career that has encompassed everything from equity capital markets desks at Goldman Sachs and venture boardrooms to digital asset conferences.

“My contribution will be to help bring more real users, more serious projects, and more genuine value creation to the industry,” Chen concluded. “There is a real opportunity for supporting future unicorn company development and the entrepreneurs building those companies, particularly at the early stage where the support can have the greatest impact.”

This scope of opportunity and contribution, in a marketplace that generates far more noise than it does value, sets this framing apart from the way it is framed.

Global business executive Henry Chen does not talk much about price targets, token launches, or the next bull run. He talks about relationships, infrastructure, and the compounding returns of being present and credible in a space long enough for both to matter.

“In today’s market,” he explained, “that long-term commitment is itself a differentiating credential.”