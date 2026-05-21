FXIFY Reaches Three-Year Milestone, Surpasses $40M in Trader Payouts 

FXIFY™, the broker-backed proprietary trading firm, is celebrating three years in operation with more than $40 million distributed to traders. The company now supports a global trading community of 250,000 active users and highlights its continued growth within the prop trading sector as it moves into year four.

FXIFY was launched with a clear objective: to create a prop trading firm that genuinely serves traders. Rather than relying on challenge fees as its primary model, it was designed to reward traders who achieve consistent results. In an industry often structured around trader losses, FXIFY positions itself on trader success. The outcomes since launch have been decisive.

David Bhidey, Co-Founder of FXIFY said: “We didn’t guess what traders needed. We listened, and we built. Every product we’ve launched, every platform we’ve added, every rule we’ve refined – it came from paying attention to the people using our firm every single day. That’s how we operate.”

From day one, FXIFY set itself apart through infrastructure most prop firms can’t replicate. The firm was the first in the industry to be broker-backed, and also the first to offer payouts on demand; a standard that has since become the benchmark others are measured against. Today, traders choose from MT5, TradingView, and DXTrade, with programs spanning 1-Phase, 2-Phase, 3-Phase, Instant Funding, Crypto, and a dedicated Futures arm through FXIFY Futures.

Behind the product is a team that has grown as fast as the firm itself. With teams operating globally, FXIFY operates with the kind of reach and depth that only comes from genuine international growth. Underpinning all of it is decades of experience in the brokerage and financial services industry – expertise that most prop firms simply don’t have access to, and that traders feel in every interaction with the platform.

The firm’s expansion has been driven not by trend-chasing but by trader feedback. When demand for the 2-Phase model grew, FXIFY didn’t just keep it; they built three distinct 2-Phase programs, each designed around a different trading style. That same philosophy is driving what’s coming next.

David Bhidey added: “We’re announcing a new 2-Phase program – with static drawdown and no consistency rule. It’s the most freedom we’ve ever offered inside a structured evaluation. It’s been built from everything we’ve learned over three years, and everything our traders have been asking for. We can’t wait to share more.”

To mark the anniversary, FXIFY is offering 33% off all accounts from April 28th for one month; every program, every account size. First payout on demand. Up to 100% performance split. Accounts up to $400,000.

Alongside the discount, FXIFY is giving away $3 million in challenge accounts as part of its anniversary celebrations. Traders who purchase any new challenge between April 28th and May 19th will be automatically entered into the draw. Winners will be announced on May 30th.

David Bhidey said: “Three years in, $40 million paid out, and we’re just getting started. The traders who’ve been with us since the beginning deserve to be part of what’s coming – and this is our way of saying thank you. Year four is going to be our biggest yet.”

FXIFY was recently named Best Broker-Backed Prop Firm 2025 at the FundedTrading Awards; a recognition the firm sees not as a destination, but as a signal to keep pushing further. The team is proud of the recognition, but already focused on what comes next. With the launch of the new 2-Phase model, FXIFY has its sights set on Best Broker-Backed Prop Firm 2026 and Best 2-Step Program 2026. The goal isn’t to collect awards. It’s to keep building the kind of firm that earns them.