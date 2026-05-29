Get 1 Free SoFi Share With XTB UK Referral Code XTBUK

Opening a new XTB account in the UK can come with a genuine perk: a free US share, credited straight into your account, when you add the referral code XTBUK at signup. XTBUK is the partner code that BrokerPartnerCodes holds with XTB Limited, and it flags your new account for whichever free stock campaign the code is currently approved for. Typing it in takes seconds, slows nothing down during onboarding, and is simply the way XTB links a new UK customer back to one of its partners.

XTB rotates both the reward and the promotional periods, so the live details, including the exact free share available, any deposit requirements, the campaign duration, and possible limits on the number of eligible customers, are kept up to date in the XTB referral code details on BrokerPartnerCodes. It is worth confirming those conditions there before you begin your application.

The Free Share Behind the Code

XTBUK sits among a small group of codes that XTB Limited has approved for its UK partner programme, and it belongs to BrokerPartnerCodes. Register with it, satisfy the campaign requirements, and your account qualifies for whatever free share promotion the code is tied to on the day you sign up. As things stand, that reward is a single ordinary share in SoFi Technologies (SOFI.US, ISIN US83406F1021), a stock changing hands in the mid teens in US dollars at the moment.

Previous rounds of the offer have handed out shares in other companies listed in the US, since XTB swaps the featured stock whenever it refreshes the UK promotion. Either way, XTB Limited foots the bill for the share, not you. BrokerPartnerCodes keeps XTBUK lined up with the broker’s current UK free stock deals as they change, though whether the code features in any one campaign is ultimately XTB Limited’s call.

After the share lands, it is yours outright. You can sit on it, sell it inside xStation, or move it to another provider, and the share carries no minimum holding period of its own. That said, pulling out your qualifying deposit the moment the share appears tends to set off XTB’s anti abuse checks, so it is wise to leave the account funded for a short while afterwards.

Who Qualifies and How

The shape of XTB’s UK welcome offer has stayed fairly steady from one campaign to the next. The usual conditions are that you:

are resident in the UK for tax purposes, at least 18 years old, and not a US Person under US tax law

have held no live XTB Group account in the previous 365 days and have never taken an earlier XTB welcome bonus

finish identity checks, deposit funds, and agree to the campaign terms within the XTB app inside 7 days of signing up

register while the campaign is live and, where a limit applies, come in under the customer cap set out in the current terms

Once you complete the last qualifying step, the share usually arrives within 3 business days. Because the precise dates, caps, and any minimum deposit shift with each campaign, the confirmed rules live on a single page rather than being scattered across articles that someone might stumble on long after the terms have moved on.

Adding XTBUK During Signup

The code has to go in on the first registration screen, and XTB will not let you change the referral field later, so copy XTBUK to your clipboard before you start.

On desktop, head to xtb.com/en, choose Open Account, type in your email, click Add Code under the email box, paste XTBUK, save, and work through the rest of the onboarding.

On mobile, download the XTB Online Investing App from the App Store or Google Play, pick United Kingdom as your country of residence, enter your email, tap Add Code, paste XTBUK, save, and carry on to identity verification.

XTB Limited and Its UK Regulation

XTB Limited is the UK side of the XTB Group, based in London at One Canada Square in Canary Wharf. It is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 522157). Client money in the UK is held in segregated trust accounts and qualifies for Financial Services Compensation Scheme cover of up to £85,000 per person, per firm, should the broker fail. Under FCA rules, negative balance protection is compulsory for retail clients.

The broader XTB Group dates back to 2004 and ranks among the larger listed retail brokers in Europe, with its stock trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange under the ticker XTB and quarterly accounts published openly. From the UK, clients reach over 11,500 instruments, spanning CFDs on forex, indices, commodities and shares, plus real equities and ETFs on the Invest side, all through the in house xStation platform across web, desktop and mobile.

Why a Code Like This Is Worth Having

Free share giveaways on FCA regulated UK platforms do not come around often. Comparable offers elsewhere in the British retail market usually demand a much bigger opening deposit, lock the reward behind continued trading activity, or originate from venues with no FCA authorisation at all.

XTB Limited uses these campaigns to bring in new UK clients, and a partner code is the broker’s standard way of crediting the introduction. Adding one is optional, but the reward only reaches accounts that carried an approved code at registration. BrokerPartnerCodes is among the handful of partners XTB Limited has chosen for the UK programme, and XTBUK is the code tied to that arrangement.

Check the Offer Before You Apply

Since XTB periodically changes the featured share, the deposit needed, and the eligibility dates, the most reliable account of what XTBUK currently unlocks sits on the BrokerPartnerCodes XTB UK partner page. BrokerPartnerCodes works to keep the code matched to whatever free stock promotion XTB Limited is running for UK clients, although being part of any given campaign rests with the broker. That page shows the live status of the code and the verified terms as they stand when you read it.

Risk warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.