Jerome Powell Stock Market Warning: Why the Fed’s “Highly Uncertain” Signal Should Worry Every Investor

Jerome Powell’s last press conference as chairman of the Federal Reserve had an almost elegiac quality. Although the podium and the arrangement of reporters leaning forward in their seats were familiar, the message felt different this time. Direct and less circumspect. When he described the economic outlook as “highly uncertain,” it didn’t sound like Fed jargon. It landed like a warning from someone who had lost interest in lessening the blow.

Unbelievably, the S&P 500 had experienced a complete recovery in recent weeks. The index recovered to record highs after falling 9% below its peak in late March, mostly due to hope that the U.S.-Iran conflict would end before it caused any long-term harm to international supply chains. The price of oil was still more than $100 per barrel. Due primarily to skyrocketing gas prices, CPI inflation surged to 3.3% in March, the highest level since April 2024. Nevertheless, the market was having a good time. The tension in that image is difficult to ignore.

Full Name Jerome Hayden Powell Born February 4, 1953 — Washington, D.C., USA Education B.A., Politics, Princeton University (1975); J.D., Georgetown University Law Center (1979) Current Role Chair, U.S. Federal Reserve (2018–2026) Previous Role Under Secretary of the Treasury for Domestic Finance (1992–1993); Partner, The Carlyle Group Policy Stance (2026) Hawkish hold — benchmark rate at 3.5%–3.75%; no cuts anticipated through end of 2026 Latest Warning “The economic outlook remains highly uncertain” — May 2026 FOMC press conference Key Concern Iran conflict driving energy prices and inflation; CPI at 3.3% as of March 2026, forecast to hit 3.6% in April Market Reference S&P 500 CAPE ratio at 40.90 — second highest in recorded history, behind only the 1999 dot-com peak Successor To be appointed; Powell’s term as chair ends following this final press conference cycle

Powell had spent months observing the development of this dynamic. At least two rate cuts were anticipated by investors going into 2026: one by April and another by December. In that case, the futures markets were pricing with a fair degree of confidence. The oil supply shrank, the Middle East conflict intensified, and the Fed kept interest rates unchanged for a third meeting in a row. The cuts that traders were anticipating began to resemble wishful thinking rather than inevitable outcomes. Economists at JPMorgan Chase now predict that policymakers will keep rates unchanged for the rest of 2026 before switching to real rate increases in the third quarter of 2027. Equity valuations are often shadowed by such a timeline.

It turns out that valuations are already stretched to a level not seen in more than 20 years. The cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, or Shiller CAPE ratio, which smoothes out earnings over a ten-year period to eliminate short-term noise, is currently at about 40.9. It was only higher in November 1999, right before the dot-com crash, when it reached a peak of 44.19. Many discussions that serious investors would prefer not to have are beginning to bring up that comparison. The CAPE’s historical average is approximately 17.2. The price of stocks is more than double that.

Jerome powell stock market warning

The most obvious illustration of this tension is the Nasdaq. Even as the likelihood of a recession increases and the Iranian conflict continues to drive up energy prices, the index keeps rising. There is a true parallel to the late 1990s in that optimism about a technological revolution has once again surpassed what the numbers can support, not because all the companies are dishonest or hollow. It was the internet back then. It’s generative AI nowadays. By 2029, OpenAI alone is predicted to incur losses and capital expenditures totaling more than $115 billion. When people start saying that number aloud, it tends to quickly reset expectations.

The scenario that most people are hesitant to discuss openly is stagflation. Consumer spending is reduced by rising energy costs. Corporate profit margins shrink. Earnings growth slows at the same time that interest rate pressure makes it more difficult for businesses that rely on low-cost capital to grow to borrow money. This is particularly true in the real estate and automotive industries, where monthly payments have already crossed a threshold that excludes a large portion of buyers. This same dynamic was triggered by both the Iranian Revolution of 1979 and the OPEC oil embargo of 1973. Though it’s worth consulting, history isn’t fate.

Powell’s warning did not trigger a market selloff on the day it was issued. Inconvenient signals tend to be absorbed by markets, which then continue to rise, at least temporarily. However, the circumstances he outlined—sticky inflation, no sign of rate relief, and geopolitical risk with no end in sight—form the kind of background that markets eventually have to deal with. When corrections are made, they usually appear clear in hindsight. It appears that the warning signs were always present. All someone needed to do was articulate them sufficiently.