JPMorgan Sees Resilience in the U.S. Economy Despite the Iran War. Here Is the Detailed Case It Is Making

Walking past a JPMorgan branch in midtown Manhattan on a Tuesday afternoon and realizing that the executives of America’s biggest bank have just concluded that the U.S. economy is doing well is almost unsettling. Not very good. not flourishing. All right. And that in and of itself feels like a statement given the year we are in.

Every business news segment has a low hum of anxiety due to the war in Iran, which has also caused gas prices to rise and shipping lanes to become congested. The figures, however, did not match the headlines when JPMorgan released its first-quarter earnings. The bank made $17 billion in profit, significantly more than analysts had projected. Compared to a year ago, its investment bank made 28% more money. Like Goldman Sachs the day before, the trading desk had its best quarter ever for stocks. It turns out that those whose business is volatility benefit from war.

However, the picture becomes more complex when you pay close attention to what Jamie Dimon actually said. He referred to inflation as the possible “skunk at the party” this year in his shareholder letter, cautioning that changes in the oil and commodity markets could have an impact on manufacturing costs, gas prices, and ultimately the Federal Reserve’s patience. Dimon seems to be juggling two ideas at once: that America is resilient and that this resilience is being put to the test in ways that the bank is unable to adequately model. Reporters were informed by him that the future risks “are not minor.” I still think about that phrase. When a banker wants you to read between the lines, he will say something like that.

The American consumer, who continues to do what the American consumer always seems to do, is the foundation of JPMorgan’s argument. Spending on credit cards increased by 9%. Delinquencies decreased. The same pattern was noted by Citi and Wells Fargo: households absorbing higher fuel costs without yet snapping, borrowers borrowing, and shoppers shopping. Together, the three major banks made $27.53 billion during the quarter, up 17% from the same period last year. Wells Fargo’s Charlie Scharf stated that the effects of rising oil prices “will likely take some time to materialise,” which is a polite way of saying that no one is certain when the bill is due.

The AI story is another; it’s been quieter than usual this quarter, but it’s still going strong beneath the surface. Executives at JPMorgan repeatedly cited investments in artificial intelligence as a significant factor influencing corporate spending. Businesses are investing heavily in chips, data centers, software upgrades, and model training. This type of capital expenditure boom masks a great deal of weakness in other areas. It’s another matter entirely whether it lasts.

JPMorgan Sees Resilience in the U.S. Economy Despite the Iran War, Here Is the Detailed Case It Is Making

On the same day, the IMF released its World Economic Outlook, which was less optimistic. It blamed the drag of the war for downgrading U.S. growth to 2.3 percent and cautioned that a global recession could occur if the conflict and energy shocks continue into next year. The chief economist for the fund, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, stated bluntly that the shock “could get much bigger.” It’s difficult to ignore the fact that JPMorgan reduced its own profit projections for the remainder of the year despite its assured framing. Just a little bit. Just enough to keep a door open.

The chief financial officer of JPMorgan, Jeremy Barnum, stated during the briefing that customer sentiment in the United States appeared “quite resilient considering the amount of uncertainty you have in the Middle East.” In 2026, the word “resilient” has accomplished a great deal. Executives now use it to acknowledge stress without coming across as alarmed.

As I watch this develop, I’m struck by the peculiar discrepancy between the financial reality and the geopolitical noise. In the Gulf, people are boarding tankers. The area’s refineries are operating with increased security. Nevertheless, the largest bank in the United States is discreetly recording one of its better quarters in New York. Perhaps the economy is that strong after all. Perhaps the damage is simply taking longer than anticipated. Whether Dimon’s optimism will appear prophetic or premature in six months is still up in the air. For the time being, the war continues, the books are open, and the profits are genuine.