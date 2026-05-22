MODULE-T strengthens its position in Britain with the creation of MODULE-T UK

Modular building company MODULE-T has launched a UK-specific operation, MODULE-T UK, to give clients across Britain a local team to work with. The company has been growing its presence in Europe and identified the UK as a market where demand for fast, off-site infrastructure solutions continues to rise across industry, government and the events sector.

Drawing on 15 years of experience and a supply record that spans more than 120 countries, MODULE-T provides a range of structures that includes portable office cabins, WC and sanitary units, changing rooms, storage containers, flat-pack cabins and prefabricated modular buildings.

Flexible solutions help partners optimise their estates

As organisations increasingly look for ways to manage and optimise their estates more efficiently, MODULE-T UK aims to position itself as a trusted partner delivering reliable, high-quality modular infrastructure solutions tailored to the operational realities of the UK market. Combining scalable off-site construction methods with adaptable design, the company’s modular approach supports organisations seeking greater operational flexibility, faster deployment and dependable project delivery.

“The launch of MODULE-T UK represents an important milestone in our international development strategy,” said Yigit Ozdemir, Regional Sales Director at Module-T. “Having a dedicated presence in the UK allows us to work more closely with our clients and support them as a long-term solutions partner providing reliable, high-quality modular infrastructure specifically tailored to their operational requirements.”

Modular design is on the rise

The launch comes as modular and off-site construction continues to become increasingly established across the UK construction sector. Permanent modular buildings now represent the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market, as companies seek faster delivery timelines, greater certainty around quality and more efficient use of resources. Across both public and private sectors, modular construction is increasingly viewed as a proven infrastructure solution in its own right rather than an alternative to traditional building methods.

Government housing targets, rising material costs and ongoing shortages in skilled labour are also accelerating the adoption of modern methods of construction across the UK representing a sizeable USD 15 billion according to Mordor Intelligence. For contractors, industrial operators, municipalities and infrastructure developers, off-site construction is becoming an increasingly practical way to deliver scalable facilities with reduced disruption and greater predictability.

A structure dedicated to UK

MODULE-T UK will focus on delivering tailored solutions for contractors, industrial operators, construction companies, municipalities, event organisers and public sector clients seeking reliable and scalable modular infrastructure.

The company says the creation of a dedicated UK structure will improve responsiveness, strengthen customer support, and enable closer collaboration with British partners on projects requiring rapid and flexible deployment. Combining international manufacturing expertise with local market engagement, MODULE-T UK aims to support a broad range of operational requirements, from workforce accommodation and site offices to sanitary facilities and modular workspaces.