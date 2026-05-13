MSFT Stock Is Caught Between a $38 Billion Cap and a $190 Billion Spending Spree

Every long-running bull narrative has a point at when the cheering stops, the spreadsheets are displayed, and someone in the back of the room eventually asks, “Wait, how much are we spending?” Microsoft is there right now. MSFT is now trading in the mid $400s as of Tuesday, May 12, 2026, with intraday prints fluctuating between about $407 and $413. October saw a decline from the 52-week high of $555.45.

Since then, anyone who has held the stock has seen about $200 per share go. The official story is still in place. The majority of the stats, collaborations, and analyst notes remain favorable. However, the price action is revealing a different, more circumspect narrative.

Category Details Company Microsoft Corporation Ticker MSFT (Nasdaq) CEO Satya Nadella President Brad Smith Headquarters Redmond, Washington Current Price (May 12–13, 2026) ~$407.77, with intraday swings around $413 52-Week Range $356.28 – $555.45 Market Capitalization ~$3.03 trillion Trailing 12-Month Performance -15.68% P/E Ratio Approx. 24x–25x Software Industry P/E Average 27.99x Dividend Yield ~0.89% (recent quarterly dividend $0.91, ex-date May 21, 2026) Q3 FY2026 Earnings Beat analyst expectations on revenue and profit Q4 FY2026 CapEx Guidance ~$40 billion Full-Year FY2026 CapEx Projected ~$190 billion (up from earlier ~$150 billion) OpenAI Investment to Date $13+ billion since 2019 Stake in OpenAI For-Profit 27% (~$135 billion at recap) Revenue-Share Cap $38 billion through 2030 Internal $92B Return Target Disclosed in 2023 Brad Smith memo via Musk lawsuit Analyst Consensus Strong Buy (33 Buy / 2 Hold), avg. price target ~$559.98

The long-running OpenAI scandal was the most recent shock. An earlier deal based on AGI milestones was terminated on May 12 when Microsoft and OpenAI reached a revised agreement that capped Microsoft’s overall revenue-sharing payments at $38 billion. The cap is a component of a larger reorganization that started in late April when OpenAI was freed from Azure exclusivity to ship its products via Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services.

The new agreement clears OpenAI’s balance sheet in preparation for a possible Q4 2026 IPO. There are differing views at Microsoft. The cap is viewed by some experts as a helpful expense ceiling. Some saw the loss of exclusivity as the silent end of a moat that supported Microsoft’s high valuation over the previous two years.

The OpenAI story isn’t the only factor depressing the stock. It’s how Microsoft’s expenditures clash with that news. The budgeted amount for capital expenditures in fiscal Q4 2026 is around $40 billion. The current estimate for full-year capital expenditures is close to $190 billion, which is significantly more than the $150 billion estimate that was in circulation just a few quarters ago. on other words, a staggering sum of money is being invested on GPUs, data centers, and AI infrastructure.

Satya Nadella has publicly said that the largest obstacle to AI services is the power supply. Investors are beginning to recoil at the math, but he is not incorrect. A figure that large sitting on the expenditure line can be difficult to overcome, even with great quarterly results (fiscal Q3 was a beat on both revenue and profit).

The most intriguing aspect of Microsoft’s whole tale is still the OpenAI investment. Brad Smith’s January 2023 memo to the board predicted a $92 billion return on the company’s then-$13 billion spend, according to court records from Elon Musk’s lawsuit that were disclosed on May 11. In Oakland, Nadella testified before the jury that “it has worked out well because we took the risk.”

Based on OpenAI’s approximately $852 billion valuation as of late March, the share is currently estimated to be worth approximately $228 billion on paper. If OpenAI goes public as some of its leaders propose, that one position might prove to be one of the most profitable venture-style bets in business history. The catch is that rather of the initial cloud deal’s diminishing exclusivity, the upside resides in the IPO and the equity position.

MSFT Stock

MSFT is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 24 to 25 times, which is lower than the software sector average of somewhat less than 28. For a name that has been trading at a premium to its rivals for the majority of the past ten years, that is unusual. Instead of fear, it suggests a cautious repricing.

Earlier this spring, shares recovered from the high $300s, with the 50-month moving average serving as support. The average of consensus price predictions is $560, which would indicate an increase of more than 35% from present levels. Investors are discreetly debating if that goal is ambitious or just takes a long time to update.

It’s difficult to ignore how out of the ordinary this situation appears in light of Microsoft’s previous past. The business appeared to have figured out how to make money while presenting a convincing AI narrative for three or four years. The narrative is becoming more complex. With revenue down more than 30% for two straight quarters, the Xbox hardware industry is contracting.

Google Cloud is putting more pressure on businesses. Once the focal point of Microsoft’s AI story, the OpenAI partnership has been subtly reconstructed into something more transactional. MSFT is not a broken stock because of any of that. It simply makes it seem more commonplace. Whether the decline from $555 was a good reset or the first indication of anything longer will depend on the following several quarters and the time OpenAI files an S-1.