STS DIGITAL JOINS GLOBAL ELITE WITH WEALTHBRIEFINGASIA AWARD

Singapore

Leading financial services industry participant, STS Digital has been selected as a winner in the following category at The WealthBriefingAsia Awards 2026.

1. Structured Products Solution

Showcasing the ‘best of breed’ across the Asia region, the WealthBriefingAsia Awards are designed to recognise outstanding organisations, grouped by specialism and geography, that have demonstrated true innovation and excellence over the past year, as judged by a prestigious panel of independent experts.

Left: Jeremy Dominh, Head of Structured Products and QIS and Jeff Anderson, Head of Trading and Senior Partner at The WealthBriefingAsia Awards 2026.

Each award category is highly competitive and evaluated through a rigorous, impartial process, which is what makes a WealthBriefingAsia award especially coveted among industry leaders. These awards form part of a global awards program run by WealthBriefingAsia and its sister publications, WealthBriefing and Family Wealth Report, covering all major wealth management centres worldwide.

In today’s challenging environment, global participants understand the significance of such recognition. Winning a WealthBriefingAsia award sends a powerful message to clients, offering reassurance in the strength, stability, and sustainability of the winner’s business and operating model.

Commenting on the firm’s triumph, Jeremy Dominh, Head of Structured Products and QIS, STS Digital Ltd. said: “We are honoured to be recognised with this prestigious award. This achievement reflects the unwavering commitment of our team to delivering exceptional service, innovative solutions, and long-term value to our clients. Being acknowledged by the WealthBriefingAsia Awards is a proud moment for us and reinforces the strength of our vision and strategy.”

Commenting on the firm’s triumph, Maxime Seiler, CEO and Co-Founder, STS Digital Ltd. said: “This recognition is a proud milestone for STS Digital and reflects the exceptional work of our team in building a trusted institutional platform for digital asset trading and liquidity. From day one, our ambition has been to combine derivatives expertise, disciplined risk management, and institutional infrastructure to create a differentiated offering for our clients. As institutional participation in digital assets accelerates, we remain focused on delivering execution quality, innovation, and resilient market access at scale.”

Stephen Harris, CEO of Clearview Financial Media and publisher of WealthBriefingAsia, was the first to congratulate this year’s winners and highly commended firms:

“Every category winner and highly commended firm has undergone a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of their achievements this year. We’ve seen a significant increase in both the number of entrants and the level of interest across all our global awards programmes and WealthBriefingAsia is no exception.”

“These awards are immensely valuable as they offer organizations and individuals the opportunity to sharpen their strategic thinking, gain independent validation, be recognized both internally and externally, and celebrate their success in style with industry peers.” “I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all winners and highly commended firms. They are all worthy recipients and now join an elite group of wealth management professionals who represent the very best of the industry across Asia and beyond.”

Winners and highly commended companies were announced on 28th May 2026 at the gala ceremony at The Fullerton Hotel, Singapore.

For media enquiries, journalists should contact:

Karen Bertoli,

Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

STS Digital

E: karen@stsdigital.io

T: +1 (305) 216 4190

About STS Digital Ltd.

STS Digital Ltd. is a regulated principal trading firm specialised in digital asset derivatives and structured products, providing institutional-grade market access to professional clients and financial institutions. Clients can trade more than 400 tokens across vanilla and exotic options, spot, and structured products through a unified platform spanning UI API, and voice channels. Founded by derivatives veterans, STS Digital Ltd. delivers deep liquidity, competitive pricing, and rigorous risk management to ensure a seamless trading experience.

STS Digital Ltd. is licensed under the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), holding a DABA F Licence. The BMA is a tier-one financial regulator with active membership in the IAIS, FSB, and OECD.

STS Digital is backed by leading industry investors including CMT Digital, Kraken’s parent Payward, Arrington Capital, Strobe Ventures, F-Prime, and BitRock Capital. W: https://www.stsdigital.io/

About Clearview Financial Media Ltd (“Clearview”)

Clearview Financial Media was founded in 2004 by Chief Executive Stephen Harris, with a mission to deliver high-quality, ‘need-to-know’ intelligence for the global private wealth community. Headquartered in London with a truly international reach, Clearview is the publisher of the WealthBriefing group of newswires, complemented by in-depth research reports, newsletters, and a global program of thought-leadership events and prestigious awards.

Clearview continues to serve as a trusted source of insight, recognition, and connection for leading professionals in the wealth management and family office sectors worldwide.