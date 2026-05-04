The BRICS Currency Rebellion: Inside the Coordinated Effort to Dethrone the U.S. Dollar

From Brasília to Pretoria, finance ministries are currently having a certain kind of quiet but persistent discussion about a currency that has performed too well for too long. Since the end of World War II, the U.S. dollar has been the world’s reserve currency, and for the majority of that time, there was no reason to disagree with it. That isn’t exactly true anymore. You can practically feel it when you stroll through the Sandton Convention Centre lobby during a BRICS summit: the careful, courteous attempt to discuss money without using the word “dollar” too loudly.

Nearly everyone agrees that 2022 was the trigger. The way developing-country officials discussed the US dollar in private changed when Western governments froze almost half of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves and removed major Russian banks from SWIFT. It was more than just money now. Suddenly, it was a lever. Shirley Ze Yu, a senior visiting fellow at the London School of Economics, put it succinctly: other nations are increasingly searching for alternatives as Washington weaponizes the dollar through sanctions. That sentiment is no longer theoretical.

Field Detail Topic BRICS de-dollarisation push Member Nations Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (plus newer entrants) Combined Share of Global Wealth Roughly a quarter Year BRICS Acronym Coined 2001 (by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill) Key 2026 Development Working prototype of a gold-backed digital currency called the “unit” Estimated Dollar Use in International Trade Over 80 percent Most Cited Trigger Event 2022 freezing of Russian central bank reserves and SWIFT removals Proposed Alternatives Basket of national currencies, gold-backed token, expanded local-currency settlement Main Institutional Vehicle New Development Bank, headquartered in Shanghai Biggest Skeptics Western economists, ratings agencies, several BRICS finance ministries themselves

The intriguing thing is how unromantic the motivation is. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the president of Brazil, has repeatedly questioned why all nations must use a single currency that they do not control. However, the Global South capitals’ argument isn’t particularly ideological. Accounting is involved. The Federal Reserve’s increase in interest rates has made dollar debt punishing, and a strong dollar puts pressure on economies that rely heavily on imports in ways that their finance ministries are unable to ignore. Sitting in those rooms gives one the impression that this is more about protecting against America than it is about opposing it.

The BRICS Currency Rebellion – Inside the Coordinated Effort to Dethrone the U.S. Dollar

It’s difficult to ignore the fact that the rebellion, if you can even call it that, is simultaneously moving at two different speeds. Officially, the leaders of BRICS maintain that they are not anti-Western; Anil Sooklal, South Africa’s BRICS ambassador, has been cautious to clarify that the group merely wants more options for the global community. The architecture is being constructed informally, piece by piece. local-currency oil transactions. SWIFT is circumvented by bilateral payment rails. quiet discussions about reserve diversification at central banks that would have scoffed at the concept ten years ago.

The dollar is not overthrown by any of this. Not anytime soon. A 2026 BRICS prototype is still, by any honest measure, a prototype due to the strength of the dollar’s depth, liquidity, and sheer habit. However, the quiet tenet of global finance for eight decades—that the dollar’s hegemony is unchangeable—has crumbled. It may depend more on what Washington does next than on Beijing or Moscow whether that fissure gets wider or closes again.