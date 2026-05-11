The Class of 2026: Why Young Graduates Are Facing the Grimmest Job Market Since the Great Recession

A brief, almost boring query was posted on a private message board for educators nationwide in late January by an administrator at the University of Delaware’s career center. She wanted to know if anyone else had noticed a decline in the number of employers attending spring recruiting fairs. The responses arrived quickly and were of the type that you don’t really need to read twice. Some wrote that the struggle was genuine.

It’s difficult to ignore the atmosphere. When you stroll through any senior lounge in April, you’ll notice things like cold coffee, laptops open to LinkedIn, and the particular posture of those who have checked their inbox too many times. It was intended for the class of 2026 to graduate into a recovery. Rather, they are entering what some economists—perhaps overly dramatically—call the worst entry-level market in 37 years. The numbers are harsh, even if you ignore the superlatives.

At the end of last year, the unemployment rate for college graduates between the ages of 22 and 27 increased to 5.6%, while the overall rate was lower at 4.2%. Between 1990 and 2018, this inversion—degree holders performing worse than the overall workforce—rarely occurred, but it has now persisted for five years.

The Class of 2026 — At a Glance Details Graduating cohort U.S. college class of 2026 Unemployment rate (grads aged 22–27) 5.6% (end of 2025) Overall U.S. unemployment rate 4.2% Underemployment among recent grads Roughly 42% working in jobs not requiring a degree Industries shedding jobs Information, finance, professional & business services — about 9,000 lost per month since 2023 Hiring pace Weakest since 2011, excluding the pandemic recession Employer sentiment 51% of employers rated the market “fair” or “poor” for 2025–26 Major cited concerns Hiring freeze, AI displacement, ghost listings, underemployment Notable voices Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Larry Fink (BlackRock), Adam Ozimek (EIG) Historical comparison Worst spring for young degree holders since the depths of the pandemic; some say since 2008–09

Speaking with career center employees gives the impression that employers haven’t run away, but rather gone silent. The New York Times was informed by Alli Goossens of North Dakota State that there was a clear decline in interest in hiring. Businesses continued to appear. They simply weren’t making as many hires. This downturn has a texture like that. not crumble. stasis.

When questioned, the majority of economists do not place the blame on artificial intelligence. They attribute it to a frozen market. The churn that typically draws recent graduates into the system has stalled, hiring has slowed to a level last seen following the Great Recession, and layoffs are still historically low. According to Adam Ozimek of the Economic Innovation Group, there is a general slowdown, less movement, and the hardest-hit individuals are those who need their first jobs. Since 2023, the sectors that have historically employed graduates—finance, professional services, and information—have lost about 9,000 jobs every month. These same industries were creating 44,000 jobs prior to the pandemic.

Why Young Graduates Are Facing the Grimmest Job Market Since the Great Recession

AI, on top of all of this, sits awkwardly like a fluorescent light that no one wants to look at. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has cautioned that within five years, half of entry-level white-collar jobs may disappear. Software development is one of the industries most exposed to automation, and a Stanford Digital Economy Lab report from November revealed actual drops in early-career employment. Depending on who you ask, it may or may not be marketing or prophecy. Thus far, the data is suggestive rather than definitive.

The other quiet story is underemployment. Over 40% of recent graduates work in jobs that don’t normally require a degree, such as retail floors, barista shifts, and administrative work that covers rent but not loan payments. According to Forbes, about one in seven job listings on the internet might be ghost jobs, which are posted by businesses claiming to be expanding but aren’t. It clarifies many things, such as the peculiar practice of submitting a hundred applications and only receiving responses from perhaps three.

The degree’s promise is still there. The math still favors going over the course of a working lifetime. However, the math is a little harsher for the first ten years out than the brochures acknowledged. There’s a sense that the old script doesn’t quite fit anymore as you watch this class graduate. It’s more like a long exhale than panic. It remains to be seen if the market thaws in 2027 or remains stagnant. For the time being, the class of 2026 continues to be refreshing, the caps rise, and the inboxes remain silent.