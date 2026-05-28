The Financial Case for Outsourcing Game Quality Assurance

If you’ve ever sat in a finance meeting at a games studio, you’ll have noticed something odd. Marketing has a line item. Engineering has a line item. Localisation, motion capture, audio, legal: all of them are tracked, forecast, and argued over. Quality assurance often isn’t. It’s bundled into engineering, or treated as a fixed overhead that doesn’t really flex, and rarely gets the same scrutiny as the spend lines above it.

That’s starting to change. More studios are now treating QA the way they already treat audio production or community management. It’s specialist work that can sit inside the company or outside it, depending on what makes financial sense. The shift toward external game QA services isn’t a fashion. It’s a maths problem.

The hidden cost of in-house QA

A permanent QA hire at a UK studio runs roughly £40,000 to £55,000 per year fully loaded. That figure isn’t just salary. It includes employer national insurance, pension contribution, equipment refresh, office floor space, holiday cover, line management overhead, and the recruitment cost amortised over expected tenure. Multiply that by a small team of four or five testers and a senior lead, and a single studio’s annual QA bill clears £300,000 before anyone has tested a build.

The problem isn’t the cost. It’s the utilisation curve.

A typical game release schedule looks like this:

– A long pre-alpha period with minimal QA need

– A short alpha window where the testing workload starts climbing

– A brutal six-to-eight-week certification crunch where the studio could do with three times its normal QA capacity

– A long tail of live-ops patches and seasonal updates at lower intensity

For most of the year, an in-house QA team is either under-utilised or over-stretched. There’s almost no period when the headcount actually matches the workload. Finance teams sometimes call this “shape mismatch”: the cost is flat, the demand is spiky, and the gap is dead money.

What the outsourced model actually changes

Outsourcing QA doesn’t make testing cheaper per hour. In fact, the hourly rate from a reputable external partner can sit slightly above the equivalent UK in-house cost when you strip out overhead. What it changes is the shape of the spend.

Studios move from a fixed cost they pay every month, regardless of need, to a variable cost they switch on and off as the project demands. The annual total often comes out lower, sometimes substantially so, because the studio is no longer paying for capacity it isn’t using. According to industry trade body Ukie (https://ukie.org.uk/), the UK games industry contributed £6 billion in gross value added last year. The studios driving that growth are the ones managing operating leverage carefully, not the ones bloating fixed costs.

There’s a second effect that doesn’t show up on the P&L until later. When QA capacity is flexible, studios are more willing to test thoroughly during crunch windows, because adding a few extra testers for a week doesn’t trigger a hiring conversation. That means fewer bugs in shipped builds, fewer day-one patches, and better user reviews. Newzoo’s global games market report (https://newzoo.com/) consistently shows that titles in the top critic-score band earn dramatically higher lifetime revenue per user than titles in lower bands. The relationship between QA depth and downstream revenue is real, and it’s usually larger than the QA budget itself.

What CFOs and finance leads should actually look at

If you’re evaluating whether to outsource game QA, the spreadsheet exercise is straightforward. Take your current annual QA cost, fully loaded. Estimate the percentage of the year your team is under-utilised. Take an outsourcing partner’s rate card and model the same workload as variable spend.

In most cases I’ve seen, the comparison looks something like this:

– In-house annual cost: £300,000 (flat)

– Outsourced equivalent: £180,000 to £240,000 (variable, scaled to actual usage)

– Savings: 20-40 percent, redirected to development or marketing

That’s before accounting for the certification quality uplift and the reduction in post-launch firefighting. It’s also before accounting for the cash-flow benefit: outsourcing converts a salary commitment into a project cost, which is easier to align with publisher milestones or platform revenue cycles.

The risks worth pricing in

Outsourcing isn’t free of friction. Studios that get poor results usually trace the problem to one of three things. First, they treat the external team as a black box and don’t share design context, which produces shallow testing. Second, they pick a partner on price alone without checking platform certification track record, which creates submission failures. Third, they engage the partner too late in the project, which turns QA into a fire drill rather than a structured quality programme.

None of these are technical issues. They’re operational discipline issues, and they’re solvable. The studios doing it well bring the external partner in early, give them documentation and chat access, and treat the partner’s lead tester as a peer rather than a vendor.

A boring conclusion that adds up

For all the strategic-sounding language around outsourcing, the underlying argument is dull. Studios outsource QA for the same reason they outsource cleaning, payroll processing, or pension administration: because specialists doing it full time, scaled to actual demand, cost less and deliver more than generalists doing it part time inside a fixed cost structure.

It’s not glamorous. It’s just better maths. And in an industry where margins are tightening and platform fees aren’t moving, better maths is what separates studios that ship sequels from studios that don’t.