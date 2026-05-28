TP’s Comeback Story is Starting to Look More Credible

For much of the past two years, TP, formerly Teleperformance, has been treated by investors as a company on the wrong side of technological change. The rise of generative artificial intelligence raised a blunt question over the group’s historic business model: if machines can handle more customer interactions, what becomes of one of the world’s largest customer-experience outsourcing companies? That concern has not disappeared. But the market’s reading of TP is beginning to change. After a long period of pressure on the share price, the stock has shown signs of recovery in recent months, helped by a clearer governance structure, a strengthened shareholder base and a more coherent strategic message around AI.

From AI threat to transformation thesis

The most visible shift came with the appointment of Jorge Amar as chief executive on the 16th March 2026. TP’s board appointed Amar to replace founder Daniel Julien, marking a new phase for the group at a time when investors were demanding more clarity on execution and technology strategy. Amar’s profile matters. A former McKinsey senior partner, he is associated with large-scale operational transformation and AI deployment in services businesses. His arrival has helped reframe the debate. TP is no longer trying only to defend its legacy contact-centre model; it is trying to convince the market that AI can become a tool for productivity, service quality and higher-value business-process outsourcing. That is the central investment case now taking shape. The group wants to be seen less as a traditional call-centre operator and more as a digital business-services platform, combining customer experience, back-office services, analytics, automation, interpretation, trust and safety, and specialised industry processes. The transition is not risk-free, but it gives investors a more credible route out of the AI discount that has weighed on the stock.

A stronger shareholder base, a clearer market signal

A second factor is ownership. Saham Group, controlled by Moroccan businessman Moulay Hafid Elalamy, significantly increased its exposure to TP earlier this year. According to regulatory disclosures, Saham crossed the 5%, 10% and 15% thresholds in March, reaching 19.90% of the capital and 19.42% of voting rights, before later moving back to around 15%. The presence of a committed long-term shareholder has helped stabilise the equity story.The company has also reassured credit markets. TP recently completed a dual-tranche bond refinancing, issuing €700 million of five-year senior bonds and €500 million of eight-year senior bonds. The transaction was oversubscribed by institutional investors, a useful signal in a selective financing environment. Finally, shareholders have offered visible backing. At the annual general meeting held on 21st of May 2026, TP said all resolutions were approved, including a €4.50 dividend per share.

TP’s recovery is not yet proven. The company still needs to demonstrate that AI will strengthen rather than erode its economics. But the tone around the stock has changed. Investors are no longer looking only at the risk of disruption. They are beginning to price in the possibility of reinvention.

TP faced two years of hardship as AI challenged its basic customer-service outsourcing strategy. That story is beginning to shift. Jorge Amar, a former McKinsey partner, will become CEO in March 2026, repositioning the company from a classic call-centre operator to an AI-enabled business-services platform. It also saw Saham Group build a sizeable stake of almost 20% before settling around the 15% mark. A dual-tranche bond refinancing was oversubscribed, and shareholders passed all AGM motions. The recovery argument is unproven, but investors are increasingly balancing the prospect of innovation against the risk of disruption.