UK Housing Market Under Strain as 24% of Property Sales Fall Through in Early 2026

SWINDON, UK. April 23rd, 2026 – While national data indicates that the UK property market is showing resilience in early 2026, a significant share of transactions (nearly 24%) are falling through before completion.

New analysis from Quick Move Now has moved beyond the raw numbers to identify the specific triggers behind these collapses. While TwentyCi’s latest Property & Homemover Report highlights that national fall-through volumes decreased by 12.1% year-on-year, the underlying reasons for failure remain a major hurdle for UK homemovers.

Reasons behind the Q1 2026 house sale fall throughs

The companies research into failed transactions in the first quarter of 2026 reveals five primary reasons why house sales fail to complete:

Survey issues (37.5%): The leading cause of collapse, with physical issues found during property inspections leading to a breakdown in negotiations.

Change of heart (31.25%): Nearly a third of failed sales were attributed to buyers simply changing their minds, often linked to market jitters and future uncertainties.

Lending and chains (25% combined): Chain breaks and lending issues each accounted for 12.5% of failures. Despite lenders stretching criteria to support the market, mortgage volatility remains a factor in 1 in 8 failed deals.

Legal red tape (6.25%): Complexities during the conveyancing process accounted for the remainder of the losses.

The data shows that timing is critical. According to the TwentyCi report, 38% of fall-throughs occur within the first four weeks of a sale being agreed.

“While it is encouraging to see the national fall through rate drop slightly from 24.0% to 23.7%, the human cost of these failed sales is immense,” says Danny Luke, Chief Executive Officer at Quick Move Now. “In particular, the spike in Inner London, where fall-through rates surged by nearly 10% this quarter, suggests that high-value transactions are under increased pressure from policy changes such as the mansion tax.”

“To mitigate the 37.5% risk associated with surveys, we recommend that sellers address known maintenance issues before listing. Furthermore, with 1 in 3 buyers changing their minds, securing a committed buyer is more vital than ever in a market where the average time to exchange has now risen to 134 days.”