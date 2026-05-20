Where Will Wealthy Individuals Go — And What Will Follow Them?

In early 2026, the movement of wealthy individuals became impossible to ignore. UBS reported that more than a third of the billionaires it surveyed had already relocated at least once, while Henley & Partners projected that 165,000 millionaires could change tax residence in 2026 — the highest figure on record.

That is not just a story about lifestyle. It is a story about tax systems, regulatory pressure, and the growing difficulty of keeping a global life legally simple.

For decades, wealthy individuals moved toward jurisdictions that offered stability, opportunity, and tax efficiency. But the current wave of mobility is different. It is faster, more visible, and much harder to manage through instinct alone.

Mobility without simplicity

The modern high-net-worth lifestyle is rarely tied to one place. A primary home may sit in one country, while business interests, family, schools, and investments extend across several others.

That flexibility used to feel like an advantage. Today, it also creates friction because tax systems still operate country by country.

Different jurisdictions define residency differently. Some focus on physical presence, while others look at economic ties, long-term intention, or where someone’s life is effectively centred. For wealthy individuals with homes, businesses, and family connections across borders, those rules can overlap in ways that are easy to underestimate.

The reality is more complicated than it first appears, especially for globally mobile HNWIs trying to stay tax-compliant while managing homes, business interests, family ties, and travel patterns across several jurisdictions.

The new shape of risk

What changed in 2026 is not only the scale of wealth migration, but the visibility that follows it.

Automatic exchange of information has made offshore structures and cross-border assets far harder to keep out of sight. Reporting obligations are expanding further, including into digital assets and more detailed financial activity.

That matters because the biggest risk is often not choosing the “wrong” country. It is misjudging how several jurisdictions assess residency at the same time.

A few extra weeks spent in one country, a retained property elsewhere, or ongoing business activity across borders can all influence how residency is viewed.

As a spokesperson from Flamingo Compliance noted, tax residency is increasingly a moving target. The challenge is no longer just where someone lives, but how travel, immigration status, and tax exposure connect across jurisdictions.

Where the wealthy are going

The destinations themselves are familiar.

The United Arab Emirates continues to attract wealthy individuals with zero personal income tax and strong residency pathways. Switzerland remains popular for its predictability and private wealth infrastructure. Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Greece continue competing for internationally mobile families through lifestyle appeal and tax incentives. Singapore also remains attractive for those prioritising legal stability and long-term planning.

But the more important shift is structural.

Rather than relocating once and settling permanently, many wealthy individuals are now spreading their lives across several jurisdictions. Residence, family, business, and investment decisions are increasingly separated.

That creates opportunity — but also a much larger compliance burden.

Why residence matters more

The UK’s non-dom reforms are one example of a wider trend.

The country has moved away from a system that allowed certain foreign income and gains to remain outside the tax net, replacing it with a more residence-based framework.

That shift reflects a broader political direction. Governments increasingly want a larger share of the tax revenue connected to globally mobile wealth, and they are using residency rules, reporting standards, and enforcement tools to achieve it.

For wealthy individuals, the old assumption that international mobility can be managed cleanly through one address or one structure is becoming less reliable.

What follows the wealthy

When wealthy individuals move, they do not move alone.

Capital follows in the form of portfolios, businesses, trusts, and real estate. So do advisers, family offices, and often future generations.

That is why countries are competing more aggressively for wealthy residents. For countries losing wealthy residents, the consequences go beyond tax receipts. Entrepreneurial activity, investment, philanthropy, and local business networks can also weaken.

A more disciplined era

The direction of travel is clear. Wealthy individuals will continue to move, and governments will continue tightening oversight.

What is changing is the level of discipline required to manage international mobility successfully.

The old model — where residency could be handled loosely and movement tracked informally — is giving way to a far more connected and data-driven system. The practical question is no longer simply where to go next. It is how to structure life across jurisdictions without creating unnecessary exposure.

That is why tools for tax residency and visa tracking are becoming more relevant, not less. In a world of overlapping rules and increasingly transparent reporting, visibility is no longer just administrative. It is strategic.