Why Institutional Investors Owning Single-Family Homes Is Now Considered a Systemic Financial Risk

You begin to notice things that don’t quite add up when you drive through specific neighborhoods in Phoenix or the Atlanta suburbs on a Saturday morning. The lawns have the same appearance. The blinds are identical. Like tiny metal apologies, lockboxes dangle from the front doors. The same property-management sign is staked into the grass of three or four homes on the same block. You can only notice this kind of detail if you slow down, but once you do, you can’t take your eyes off of it.

No one really anticipated this aspect of the housing market. According to a recent analysis by the Progressive Policy Institute, institutional investors—the funds, REITs, and private equity arms that currently purchase single-family homes a thousand at a time—own less than one percent of homes nationwide. That seems insignificant. However, in some metro areas, the percentage is closer to 25%, at which point the discussion starts to veer away from real estate jargon and toward something that sounds a lot like systemic risk.

The phrase “systemic risk” was once exclusive to banks. Lehman Brothers. Stearns Bear. The kind of failure that destroys everything else. However, there’s a reason why more and more economists and housing analysts are using the same terminology when discussing corporate landlords. The distinction between Main Street and Wall Street ceases to be a metaphor when one company owns thousands of properties financed by securitized rental-backed bonds. It turns into a balance sheet. According to a working paper by the European Central Bank, home prices in markets with a significant institutional presence separate from local incomes, meaning that the homes no longer accurately reflect what the locals can afford. That’s a big deal. The market was hollowed out in 2007 due to the same disconnect.

As we watch this play out, it seems like we’ve seen this film before, albeit with a different cast. It was exotic derivatives and mortgage-backed securities back then. These days, single-family rental bonds are packaged, rated, and sold to yield-seeking pension funds. The underlying reasoning is the same: if you turn shelter into a financial product, you bring all the volatility of finance into the place where people sleep at night. However, the instruments are cleaner and the underwriting is tighter.

Many people who support the model contend that institutional owners stabilized markets after 2008 by absorbing foreclosed inventory when no one else would. That is accurate. That is what the GAO has stated. However, averting the next crisis is not the same as stabilizing the current one. It’s possible that the same companies that helped prices recover back then are now intensifying the squeeze on affordability, increasing rents in unison through algorithmic pricing, and consolidating ownership in ways that weaken local markets. The spillover would not remain neatly contained if one major operator experienced difficulties, such as a credit downgrade, a refinancing wall, or an unexpected spike in vacancies.

Why Institutional Investors Owning Single-Family Homes Is Now Considered a Systemic Financial Risk

Approximately twenty-eight states have introduced legislation that would prohibit large institutional buyers from purchasing more single-family homes, as President Trump recently announced. It’s still unclear if any of it survives lobbying. Fairly, critics contend that focusing on the one percent ownership share obscures the true issue, which is zoning regulations and permitting bottlenecks that restrict supply. They’re not incorrect. Despite having the same street address, the affordability issue and the systemic issue are not the same.

It’s difficult to ignore the shift in the conversation. A hedge fund owning your cul-de-sac seemed like a Reddit conspiracy five years ago. It’s a Federal Reserve footnote today. The amount of exposure the financial system is willing to bear and whether or not anyone is paying attention before the next downturn occurs will determine whether or not that footnote turns into a chapter.