B2Press Marks Ten Years With a New Platform and Refreshed Brand

Amsterdam-based online PR software company B2Press has launched a fully self-service PR platform that lets companies distribute press releases with guaranteed media coverage across more than 75 countries and 24 languages in four steps. The company has also introduced a new logo and visual identity as part of this development.

B2Press was founded in Amsterdam in 2016 and has operated across global markets since then. It introduced the pay-as-you-go model to the PR industry and built a platform that brings content creation, targeting, distribution, and performance reporting into one interface. Brands can now run international PR campaigns with roughly the same ease as placing an online order, supported by the updated brand identity.

The platform’s distribution network covers more than 75 countries and 24 languages, connecting brand stories with relevant audiences in markets around the world. For companies that need international visibility, it provides a technology-driven distribution infrastructure that makes PR faster, more scalable, and easier to access.

“In the age of AI, the role of PR is evolving. A brand’s digital presence is becoming increasingly critical, while AI-powered search experiences make trusted, organic, and earned media visibility more important than ever. Marking our 10th anniversary, the launch of this platform and new brand identity represents a key turning point, the most advanced expression of B2Press’s founding vision,” said Ediz Tokabaş, Managing Partner of B2Press. “Over the past decade, we have refined our model and strengthened our media network, and through technology and innovation, we have made it more accessible than ever. Today, brands can deliver press releases directly to journalists in specific markets, regions, or globally, supported by guaranteed coverage through collaborations with leading media outlets and our technology-driven distribution infrastructure.”

Shaped by movement, connectivity and information flow

The new logo and visual concept of B2Press are inspired by fluidity, layered structures, movement, connectivity, and the flow of information within a global network. The two flowing elements in the logo symbolize both motion and interconnection, as well as how information travels across different markets.

The turquoise color palette reinforces a sense of transparency, accessibility, and forward momentum, while the clean and confident brand language highlights B2Press’s future-oriented approach to global PR distribution.

Looking ahead, B2Press plans to further expand its international presence by strengthening its media network and developing AI-powered PR tools designed to support brands in an increasingly dynamic communications environment.