Can You Get a Mortgage with Bad Credit? What UK Borrowers Need to Know

Bad credit doesn’t have to mean no mortgage. That’s the short answer — but the longer one is worth understanding, especially if you’re sitting on a CCJ, a few missed payments, or a default from a few years back.

Getting a mortgage with bad credit in the UK is genuinely possible. It’s harder, yes. But harder isn’t impossible.

Here’s the thing: lenders have changed how they assess risk. It’s not just about your credit score anymore. Deposit size, income stability, employment history, and recent financial behaviour all feed into the decision. Some specialist lenders exist specifically for people in this situation.

What Actually Counts as “Bad Credit”?

UK mortgage providers typically pull reports from Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. Each uses different scoring bands, but broadly speaking — Experian below 560, Equifax below 438, TransUnion below 566 — you’re in territory lenders flag as higher risk.

The specific issues that tend to cause problems:

Missed loan or credit card payments

County Court Judgements (CCJs)

Defaults

Individual Voluntary Arrangements (IVAs)

Debt management plans

Bankruptcy

Mortgage arrears

Worth separating out: bad credit history and no credit history aren’t the same thing. Bad credit means past repayment problems are on record. No credit history — common with younger borrowers or recent arrivals to the UK — means lenders simply don’t have much evidence either way. Both create friction, but for different reasons.

How It Actually Affects Your Application

Four main ways bad credit hits mortgage applications:

Higher rates. Risk-based pricing is standard. A 1–2% rate increase sounds small until you run the numbers — on a £200,000 mortgage over 25 years, that’s potentially hundreds extra every single month.

Bigger deposit. Standard residential mortgages can go as low as 5% deposit for clean-credit applicants. With adverse credit? Expect lenders to want 10–25%, depending on how serious your credit issues were.

Fewer choices. Mainstream banks often use automated scoring systems. Recent defaults or unresolved debts can trigger rejections before a human even reviews your file. Specialist lenders fill that gap — but the product range is narrower.

Stricter affordability checks. More bank statements. More payslips. More documentation proving financial stability. Expect the process to take longer and require more from you.

So, Can You Actually Get Approved?

Yes — and this is where people underestimate their chances.

Lenders care a lot about recency. A default from six years ago lands very differently than one from six months ago. If you’ve been consistently paying bills on time, reducing outstanding debt, and maintaining stable income since whatever went wrong — that matters. Genuinely.

If you’re looking for bad credit mortgage options in the UK, Bell Financial Solutions can help you compare specialist mortgage solutions and understand lender requirements more clearly before applying.

The key factors lenders weigh:

Credit history and recent repayment behaviour

Deposit size

Employment and income stability

Existing debts and monthly outgoings

Affordability calculations

Bank statement patterns

The catch? You’ll likely pay more for it, at least initially. Higher rates and stricter terms are the trade-off when getting a mortgage with bad credit. That said, some borrowers remortgage onto better deals once their credit profile improves and more equity builds up.

Where Do You Go From Here?

Specialist mortgage brokers — ones who work with adverse credit cases regularly — are usually the most efficient route. They know which lenders are actually open to applications like yours, which saves you from a string of rejections that can further damage your credit score.

The worst thing you can do is apply broadly and blindly. Each hard search leaves a footprint. Too many footprints in a short window? That’s another red flag for lenders.

Get your credit reports first. Understand what’s on there. Then approach a broker who knows this specific corner of the market.

It’s not easy. But it’s far from over.