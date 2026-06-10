Del Andujar and TrueData Solutions LLC Take a Consumer-First Approach to Online Privacy Protection

Fear sells. That’s been the cybersecurity industry’s open secret for years.

Hackers, identity theft, surveillance, data leaks — the warnings come fast and loud. And while plenty of these threats are real, critics have started asking an uncomfortable question: how much of the industry is selling protection, and how much is just selling anxiety? Del Andujar thinks there’s a better way to do online privacy protection, and he’s built a company around proving it.

TrueData Solutions LLC launched in May 2025 out of Wyoming with a mission that cuts against the grain of standard cybersecurity marketing. No alarm bells. No subscription walls blocking you from basic safety tools. Just practical help for ordinary people who want to know what’s out there about them — and how to get it removed.

Here’s the thing most internet users don’t realize: hundreds of people-search websites and data brokers are quietly compiling your personal information right now. Phone numbers, home addresses, relatives’ names, age ranges, past addresses — pulled from public records and commercial sources, bundled up, and sold. Most people only discover this when they Google themselves one afternoon and feel that particular stomach-drop of seeing their life laid out for strangers.

TrueData was built for that moment.

The company lets individuals check whether their personal data is circulating across publicly available databases and helps them submit opt-out requests to reduce their digital footprint. The kicker? That core service doesn’t cost users anything. Monetization stays on the secondary side — VPN tools and similar add-ons — while the primary online privacy protection work remains free.

That’s a meaningful structural difference. Most cybersecurity companies charge recurring fees for basic peace of mind while staying vague about how they actually handle your data. Subscription fatigue among consumers has gotten severe. Andujar’s model treats privacy more like digital hygiene than a premium upsell — something preventative and practical, not panic-driven.

The timing matters.

Public trust in data-handling practices has been eroding steadily, accelerated by years of high-profile breaches, tracking scandals, and growing consumer awareness around how corporations profit from personal information. Users are getting pickier. They want to know who they’re trusting with sensitive data before they hand it over.

TrueData has been expanding into European markets, where these conversations are especially charged right now. Several countries are actively debating new identity verification frameworks and online safety regulations. Supporters say the measures boost platform accountability; critics argue they could just as easily expand surveillance infrastructure and funnel more sensitive data into centralized systems. For privacy-focused companies, these policy debates are shaping competitive strategy in real time.

The broader shift some industry observers see coming? The next real advantage in cybersecurity might not be technical firepower alone. It might be trust. Companies that come across as genuinely consumer-focused — transparent about what they collect, clear about how they operate — could build longer-lasting credibility than firms relying on fear-based messaging to drive conversions.

That’s the bet TrueData is making. Whether the market rewards it will be worth watching.