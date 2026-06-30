Edward Granaghan – Far-Flung Ultra Endurance Events

For travel and fitness enthusiasts like Edward Granaghan of Cream Ridge, NJ, one of the best ways of exploring new locales is through taking part in or being a spectator at outdoor events, from group cycles to races. One of the most grueling such events is the Hong Kong Four Trails Ultra Challenge. At 169 miles, it encompasses the city’s four ultra-distance trails: Maclehose, Wilson, Hong Kong, and Lantau.

This unsanctioned, off-the-grid event takes place on the first day of the Lunar New Year and must be completed within 60 hours. The brainchild of German expat Andre Blumberg, it takes in 14,500 meters of cumulative elevation gain. One of the extremely challenging aspects is that participants must, upon completing one section, make their way by public transportation or taxi to the next trail’s terminus. The last trail may only be accessed via ferry. Should competitors miss their connection by cutoff time, they are out of luck.

The race has no pacers and no aid stations on the trails. While in transit to the next trail, competitors and their crew often stock up on food and liquids. One participant describes a key difficulty: finding a balance between self-sufficiency and manageable weight. In addition to a two-liter bladder, he travels with a soft flask, water filter, cell phone, flashlight, and headlamp with extra batteries.

Each year, only a handful of runners finish the Ultra Challenge within the allotted time. No one receives a medal if they make it to the green mailbox in Mui Wo, where spectators and supporters gather. However, they do earn the sought-after sobriquet “finisher.”

In February 2026, 26 racers representing a dozen countries accepted the challenge. There were just five finishers, with Frenchman Julien Chorier, a Four Trails first-timer, achieving the fastest time of 55 hours, 12 minutes. The trail-running event gained wider exposure in 2024, with release of “Four Trails,” a documentary about the race, which earned the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival’s Audience Choice Award.

Even longer in distance, The Spine is a single-stage ultra endurance event that requires traversing the 268-mile entirety of the Pennine Way in Britain. Held in the dead of winter and with navigation skills required, the race often features a combination of altitude, fog, and snow, with strong winds sometimes blowing runners off the path. Puddles often mask hidden ice, which makes for treacherous footing.

2026 competitor James Nobles noted that he had to work through dehydration, a foot injury, and overextended quads. A major obstacle was Cross Fell, which rises more than 800 meters and presents a “lifeless and hostile environment,” particularly in the foggy darkness. With hypothermia a major concern, he wound up simply following another runner’s footprints in the snow for an extended period. Finally making it to a hut shelter for rest, Nobles remained ice cold for hours. After trying vainly to warm himself up using sleeping bags, foil blankets, and coats, he made an executive decision to give up and allow the medics to transport him down off the ridge.

Fitness and travel enthusiasts such as Edward Granaghan of Cream Ridge, NJ, find inspiration in races that encourage competitors to rely on internal fortitude, as well as running skills, to reach the finish line.