iDenfy extends verification privacy with BSN masking for the Netherlands market

The feature enables Dutch residents to pass KYC checks without exposing their Burgerservicenummer, keeping verification fully compliant with GDPR and local data protection requirements

London, United Kingdom (June 08, 2026)

iDenfy, a global provider of identity verification and fraud prevention software trusted by over 1,000+ businesses, has introduced BSN masking as part of its verification workflow for the Dutch market. With this addition, Dutch residents can now present identity documents with their Burgerservicenummer masked, completing the full verification process without exposing sensitive data.

BSN is considered to be sensitive personal data according to both the GDPR and the Dutch national privacy law, and is forbidden for most private companies to collect and store this information. Dutch individuals had to consistently cover their BSN with a marker before handing their copies of ID documents for verification, whether by using the official KopieID app, manual photo editing, or covering it up with some physical object.

However, most third-party Know Your Customer (KYC) service providers, which were not native to the Dutch market, don’t have the custom-tailored option for users to upload their IDs in a compliant manner in the Netherlands, which resulted in their verification being unaccepted and denied. For businesses operating on a global level, this results in lost conversions in the very first step of the user journey, the account opening. iDenfy solved this security limitation and now offers a compliant, user-friendly option for Dutch clients to complete their KYC.

End-users can now verify the way Dutch privacy law intends, and the businesses serving the Netherlands traffic can onboard those users without taking on unnecessary risks compliance-wise. The new verification path activates when iDenfy detects that the Netherlands has been selected or auto-identified, and accepts Dutch identity documents, including the national passport, Dutch identity card, and Dutch driving licence, in PDF, JPG, and PNG formats.

“The people in the Netherlands have always had the right to keep their BSN covered, and we shouldn’t demand it when asking to perform the identity verification,” said Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy.

The system also accepts any already-for-masking used method without requiring a specific redaction or original identification card. When a masked BSN is detected, and the document meets the requirements, the user is automatically accepted. On the other hand, if the document is flagged with high-risk indications, the user’s KYC data is sent to the review queue for a double-check, which is done by iDenfy’s in-house expert Review team. That means no case is silently auto-passed, and the BSN is automatically excluded from the verification record to ensure that partners do not inadvertently collect or retain data they have no legal basis to hold.

The feature is implemented as an opt-in setting, activated on a case-by-case basis with each existing partner to ensure that current AML controls and review workflows remain deliberate and explicit. No integration changes are required on iDenfy’s partners’ side. Once enabled, all companies receive sandbox access to validate the end-to-end flow before going live.

It’s important to mention that the BSN masking capability is built on top of iDenfy’s all-in-one identity verification infrastructure, which combines AI-powered document analysis, biometric matching, and an in-house human review team that operates 24/7 without any delays. Automated identity verifications are completed instantly, while human-supervised checks are typically completed within three minutes. iDenfy’s advanced biometric and facial recognition algorithms confirm if the face presented during verification is live and genuine in order to actively prevent the use of photographs, 3D masks, and other spoofing attempts. In addition, the KYC system is designed to filter deepfakes and flag AI-generated biometric faces with the best in the industry AI solutions and review team supervision to guarantee a maximum success rate.

iDenfy is committed to building a verification infrastructure that respects jurisdiction-specific privacy frameworks, rather than treating local data rights as an obstacle to onboarding. Partners serving the Netherlands market who wish to enable BSN masking for their workspace can contact our support team via: iDenfy

About iDenfy

iDenfy is an identity verification, business verification, and AML compliance platform trusted by over 1,000 companies worldwide. The platform combines AI-powered document verification, biometric liveness detection, AML screening, and KYB solutions into a single integration. iDenfy supports 200+ countries and territories, holds ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, and is SOC 2 Type II audited. For more information, visit iDenfy.

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iDenfy Communications

PR Contact: Aurimas Kybartas

press@idenfy.com