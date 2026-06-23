Porvair Filtration Investment Case Holds Up Against the AI Tide

The Porvair filtration investment case rests on something refreshingly straightforward: a business that makes things AI cannot replicate, serving customers who cannot afford to stop buying. Listed on the UK’s Alternative Investment Market under the ticker PRV, Porvair has spent the past decade quietly compounding while investors chased software multiples.

A Business Built on Inescapable Demand

Porvair operates across three divisions: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality, as set out in its 2024 Annual Report filed with the FCA. The company’s stated purpose is ‘to develop specialist filtration, laboratory and environmental technology businesses both organically and by acquisition for the benefit of all stakeholders.’

The aerospace segment is the most instructive. Porvair’s filters are engineered into aircraft and cannot simply be swapped for a cheaper alternative mid-contract. That gives the company pricing power that most manufacturers would envy. In laboratory settings, products are designed for single use, generating a reliable stream of repeat orders. Neither dynamic is going away, and neither is particularly vulnerable to the next generation of large language models.

Returns on invested capital have stayed well above 10% across the past decade, with the exception of the Covid-19 disruption. That consistency reflects the absence of technological obsolescence risk: Porvair does not face the 18-month refresh cycle that compresses margins across the wider technology sector.

The Porvair Filtration Investment Case in Numbers

For the financial year ended 30 November 2024, Porvair reported record revenue of £192.6 million, up 9% on the prior year, and profit before tax of £20.9 million, up 4%. The full-year results announcement on 9 February 2025 put adjusted basic earnings per share at 38.6 pence, 4% ahead of the 37.2 pence reported in 2023, with basic earnings per share coming in at 35.8 pence versus 34.8 pence the year before.

The more recent figures, covering what Porvair’s annual reports page labels as group performance in 2025, show momentum continuing. Revenue reached £194.0 million, up 1%, adjusted operating profit rose 7% to £26.2 million, and adjusted basic earnings per share climbed 10% to 42.3 pence. Closing net cash stood at £22.9 million, leaving the balance sheet in good order.

Against that backdrop, a price-to-earnings multiple below 20 looks like a mismatch. Comparable businesses with similar ROIC profiles and structural moats in more fashionable sectors routinely command higher multiples. The discount here owes more to venue than to quality: AIM-listed companies attract less institutional attention by default, which is precisely the kind of structural mispricing that rewards patient investors.

Where the Thesis Could Come Unstuck

The risks are real and should not be dismissed. Aerospace is a cyclical industry: demand for new aircraft contracts, and with it demand for filters fitted into fresh airframes. Porvair cannot insulate itself entirely from that cycle.

The partial offset is the relative cost of a filter. Grounding an aircraft because of a worn filter is economically irrational; operators replace filters regardless of where they are in the wider capex cycle. That keeps the aftermarket relatively stable even when new-build volumes fluctuate. It does not eliminate earnings volatility, but it does compress the downside.

A secondary risk is acquisition execution. Porvair’s strategy explicitly includes growth by acquisition, and bolt-on deals carry integration risk. The clean balance sheet gives management room to act, but that same flexibility means investors need to watch capital allocation closely when deal flow picks up.

The Broader Point for UK Small-Caps

Porvair is an example of a pattern that recurs across the lower end of the UK market. Companies with durable competitive positions, consistent returns on capital, and a genuine structural moat can trade at discounts simply because they are not well-covered. The AIM listing amplifies this: fewer analysts, less index inclusion, and lower trading volumes can all depress the multiple relative to fundamentals.

The setup argues for scrutiny rather than a rushed conclusion. The next test for PRV will be how the aerospace division performs if the current commercial aviation cycle softens, and whether management can continue converting its net cash position into earnings-accretive acquisitions without overpaying. Those two variables are worth tracking over the next two reporting periods.