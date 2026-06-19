RentGuarantor Holdings Revenue Growth Surges on Renters’ Rights Act

The pace of RentGuarantor Holdings revenue growth shifted sharply higher in May, when the Renters’ Rights Act came into force and monthly unaudited revenues jumped 115% against the average for the first four months of the year. For a company that only joined AIM on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market on 15 August 2025, the timing of that legislative catalyst looks fortuitous. The question is whether the business can scale fast enough to capture what its house broker, Shore Capital, describes as a market that still leaves more than 96% of the addressable opportunity untouched.

The Structural Backdrop: Landlords Under Pressure

The Renters’ Rights Act abolished fixed-term tenancies, ended no-fault evictions, and capped rent increases at once per year. Landlords now have materially less leverage over problem tenants. According to professional body Propertymark, the average time from claim to repossession has risen to more than 68 weeks, compared with just over 20 weeks in 2019. At the point of eviction, average unpaid rent stands at £12,708 across England and Wales and £19,223 in London.

Around 40% of landlords now require a guarantor before agreeing a tenancy. That shift is RentGuarantor’s commercial opportunity. The company, founded in 2016 by property investor Paul Foy, charges tenants a £20 initial fee for an Open Banking and AI-assisted background check, then levies a further fee of roughly three to five weeks’ rent to issue a legally binding guarantee to the landlord or letting agent. The underlying risk passes to a panel of insurers; RentGuarantor retains the origination fee and remains the primary point of contact throughout.

RentGuarantor Holdings Revenue Growth Reflects a Structural Shift in the Rental Market

Full-year 2025 revenues came in at £2.39 million, up from £1.27 million in FY2024, with the number of tenant contracts rising 85%, according to the company’s full-year results announcement. That May surge arrived on top of a Q1 2025 that had already produced 91.9% year-on-year revenue growth and 91 new partnerships, per the Q1 2025 trading update.

The balance sheet improved materially. Year-end cash reserves reached £2.05 million, against £272,000 at the end of FY2024, supported by a £4 million capital raise completed during 2025. That raise was structured as a combination of convertible loan notes and new share subscriptions; the largest disclosed component was a conditional subscription of approximately £2.5 million announced in connection with the AIM move in July 2025.

Revenue per contract rose 24% in May alongside the volume surge. Marketing spend remains tightly controlled: £200,000 in 2024 and £500,000 in 2025 against revenues of £2.39 million, or around £165 per contract based on the year-end figure of 3,123 contracts. The 79% gross margin provides considerable headroom to increase that spend without immediately threatening unit economics.

A two-year partnership with the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), which commenced in February 2026, should accelerate distribution. The NRLA counts more than 111,000 landlord members, giving RentGuarantor a direct channel to a constituency actively seeking solutions in the post-Act environment.

Scaling Up Without Falling Flat: The Risk Ahead

Shore Capital’s forecasts illustrate both the scale of the opportunity and the difficulty of capturing it. The broker projects 7,000 contracts in 2026, rising to 13,000 in 2027 and 62,000 by 2030, with revenues reaching £6 million this year, £19 million by 2028 and £54 million by 2030. Even at 62,000 contracts, the group would represent only 3.4% of the addressable market. Adjusted earnings per share are pencilled in at 3.6p by 2028. These forecasts will almost certainly prove wrong in their specifics, but they map the corridor of outcomes if the scale-up holds.

Management estimates current systems can process 20,000 contracts per year, rising to 100,000 with AI assistance. That work is overseen by Dave Cliff, a non-executive director, professor of computer science at the University of Bristol, and a former researcher at MIT’s artificial intelligence laboratory.

On valuation, the LSE trade-recap page lists a market cap of £33.43 million; the LSE company page shows £49.42 million for the same metric, reflecting a difference between the two data feeds. The bid/offer spread on the company page stands at 32p/34p. Founder Paul Foy retains a 30% stake.

The most obvious operational trap is a surge in dispute volumes as the Act’s new tenant protections generate more contested cases. RentGuarantor has anticipated this with its AI strategy, but execution at pace remains the central test. The next meaningful data point will be whether May’s revenue momentum has carried through the summer months.