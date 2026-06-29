Shell Share Price Tumbles 8.4%: How Far Could It Fall?

The Shell (LSE: SHEL) share price fall of 8.4% in five trading days has focused investors’ attention on how much further the stock might slide, as receding fears of a wider Middle East conflict drag crude oil prices lower with it.

Shell opened on 18 June at 3,217p and was trading at 2,946.5p on the morning of 25 June: a drop of 270.5p. Zoom out, however, and the 12-month picture is still up 14.9%, with the 52-week high sitting at 3,758.5p. The 52-week low of 2,499p would require a further 15.2% decline from the 25 June price to reach. That is the tail-risk scenario, not the base case.

How Far Could the Shell Share Price Fall?

The trigger for the recent drop was the US-Iran memorandum of understanding. The snippet cited a 14 June signing date; CNN and CBS News both report the signing date as 17 June, when Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the document remotely. The MOU commits both sides to reaching a final deal within 60 days, extendable by mutual consent, and includes language on neutralising Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Trump also announced the lifting of the US naval blockade.

On its face, this removes the supply-disruption premium that had been priced into oil since February. In practice, the agreement is fragile. US officials described the document as a political statement that does not reflect all of the back-channel commitments Iran has made, specifically on nuclear compliance. Meaningful terms remain unresolved, and any breach would likely send oil sentiment sharply higher again. Goldman Sachs expects Middle East oil exports to normalise only by late August; Morgan Stanley has suggested production could take up to four months to fully recover. Shipping confidence through the Strait of Hormuz will take time to rebuild regardless of what is signed.

The Buyback Pause and What It Signals

Shell paused its $3.0 billion share buyback programme on 12 June. The programme had been launched on 7 May 2026, intended to complete before the Q2 2026 results announcement. According to Moomoo News, the pause runs through market close on 14 July 2026. StockTitan confirms the programme’s original launch details.

The pause is best read as management preserving optionality during a period of sharp price movement, not as a signal that the company expects a sustained deterioration. Shell’s Q1 2025 unaudited results, filed with the SEC on EDGAR, show the balance sheet carries more flexibility than a superficial reading of the share price might imply. Net debt at end of Q1 2025 stood at $41.5 billion, with gearing of 18.7%. Free cash flow for the quarter was $5,322 million. Total shareholder distributions in Q1 2025 reached $5.5 billion: $3.3 billion in share repurchases and $2.2 billion in cash dividends.

Adjusted earnings per share in Q1 2025 were $0.92, up from $0.60 in Q4 2024, though below the $1.20 recorded in Q1 2024. The dividend declared per share for Q1 2025 was $0.3580. Production available for sale came in at 2,838 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, roughly flat versus Q4 2024.

The Risks That Could Deepen the Decline

A durable peace agreement, fully implemented, would normalise crude prices and compress whatever geopolitical premium the market has assigned to Shell’s valuation. A sustained period of weaker oil would reduce cash generation, slow the pace of buybacks once they resume, and put pressure on the dividend yield, currently sitting at 3.8%.

That yield is worth watching at the next results. Shell has demonstrated the capacity to distribute heavily when conditions allow, but the Q2 2026 numbers will be the first clean read on how management is thinking about capital returns in a lower-oil environment. The resumption of the buyback on 14 July, or any delay beyond that date, will itself carry a signal.

A return to the 52-week low at 2,499p looks like a scenario that requires both a durable ceasefire and a sustained drop in crude: two conditions that need to hold simultaneously for an extended period. The current MOU’s own fragility makes that combination difficult to sustain. The more likely range of outcomes sits between the current price and that low, with the 60-day negotiating window the clearest near-term timing trigger to watch.