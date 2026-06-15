Artificial intelligence absorbed 53 percent of all global venture capital deal value by the third quarter of 2025, according to the WIPO Global Innovation Index. Single rounds for Anthropic ($13 billion) and xAI ($10 billion) in that same quarter illustrated how concentrated the capital flow had become. The consensus trade, by that point, was fully priced.

Leopoldo Alejandro Betancourt López placed his bet five years earlier.

Around 2019 or 2020, through his investment group O’Hara Administration, Betancourt López took what he described as a “big ticket” position in an AI company. By early 2025, that position had returned approximately twenty times its original cost. He confirmed the figure publicly in an interview while declining to name the company, citing a confidentiality agreement.

The 20x figure is consistent with what happens to private company valuations when an entire sector gets repriced by institutional capital arriving in volume. A company worth $500 million in 2020 could reach $10 billion by 2025 without any change to its underlying business, carried upward by the revaluation that accompanies a tenfold increase in sector-wide capital flows. Early shareholders capture that markup. Late entrants pay it.

Betancourt López’s edge in this case came from the same place it came in his earlier investments: getting in before the consensus formed. His 2014 accumulation of Spanish VTC licenses happened before Uber entered the country. His €50 million bet on Hawkers in 2016 happened before social-first fashion retail was a recognized investment category. The AI position followed the same logic at a larger scale.

O’Hara Administration, founded in 2014 as an international investment group and family office, is structured to support exactly this kind of patient positioning. Unlike institutional funds with fixed holding periods and redemption schedules, a family office can stay in a position until the underlying thesis resolves. There’s no quarterly performance pressure forcing an early exit.

“I have a big investment I made about five years ago in AI, and now it’s 20 times its investment,” he said. The restraint in how he describes it is notable. No claim about having predicted a specific development. No detailed account of the due diligence process. A straightforward statement of return and timeline.

His methodology for identifying high-conviction bets is more operational than analytical. He returns consistently to one principle: the team matters more than the thesis. Capital flowing into a sector eventually finds every credible thesis; the companies that execute on theirs are distinguished by who’s running them. His C-suite leadership framework reflects this: the people question always precedes the market question.

O’Hara Administration’s current investment focus has expanded to include robotics and technology manufacturing alongside AI, sectors Betancourt López has described as part of the same thesis: that physical-world applications of AI will generate the next concentration of value. He’s said publicly that these areas carry higher risk than his previous investments, and that getting the right partners in place before the market prices in the opportunity is the objective. His personal site and professional profile document the full arc of investments that preceded this current focus, and he maintains an active Instagram and Facebook presence where he shares updates on ventures and thinking.

The investors who made the most money in AI weren’t the ones who understood the technology best in 2025. They were the ones who owned the equity in 2019. Betancourt López was one of them, and the 20x return he’s cited publicly is a function of timing, patience, and an investment structure that doesn’t penalize either.