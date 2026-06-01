The Armenian Basketball Pioneer Reshaping What’s Possible for the Next Generation

Gary Chivichyan got a standing ovation at the Intuit Dome during Armenian Heritage Night this past April. For most fans in the building, it was a nice moment. For the Armenian basketball community, it meant something else entirely.

It meant someone had actually made it.

Armenian athletes have carved out serious careers in soccer, tennis, wrestling, and MMA for decades. Basketball? That’s been a different story. The road from youth leagues to Division I, then professional play, then the NBA pipeline — it’s one of the most brutal filtering systems in sports. Very few people worldwide get through it. Even fewer from communities that haven’t historically had a blueprint to follow.

Chivichyan built one anyway.

At the collegiate level, he became one of the more productive players in his program’s history — earning conference recognition, ranking among the school’s all-time leaders in three-point shooting, and helping drive a successful Division I run. After graduation, he took his game overseas, competing professionally across multiple countries and picking up International All-Star recognition along the way.

Then came the part that’s harder to achieve than most people realize.

He broke into the NBA development pipeline. Multiple pre-draft workouts. Multiple training camps — G League and NBA. Time inside the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers systems. And in July 2025, he officially made a roster and competed in the NBA Summer League. By most accounts, he’s the only player of full Armenian descent to reach that level of professional basketball exposure. Full stop.

That’s not a small thing. And here’s where it gets interesting: the impact of a career like this isn’t measured only in stats or contract values. It’s measured in what becomes imaginable for the kid watching from the stands.

For young Armenian basketball players growing up in Los Angeles, there simply weren’t many examples of someone who looked like them getting that far in the sport. Other communities had their trailblazers. Armenian basketball didn’t — not at this level.

Now it does.

Chivichyan’s attention has shifted to making sure that pipeline gets wider. His Los Angeles-based program, Blueprint Project, is built specifically for young athletes chasing the same path he once navigated alone. The model mixes skill development with mentorship and real guidance for families trying to figure out how competitive basketball actually works — the recruiting process, the exposure events, the decisions that shape a career before most kids turn 18.

The results are already showing up. One of Blueprint Project’s athletes, Rafayel Masumyan, recently secured a Division I opportunity — the kind of outcome that validates the entire model. Several others have moved into higher levels of competition.

The question of where Chivichyan’s career ultimately ranks in Armenian sports history is fair to debate. But what’s not really debatable? The doors he opened, the visibility he created, and the fact that a generation of young players now has evidence — actual, tangible evidence — that reaching the highest levels of basketball is possible.

For some kids, that’s the only proof they needed.