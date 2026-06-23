Travere Therapeutics Draws Notice From Armistice Capital and Other Institutional Holders With a Licensing Deal and Fresh Kidney-Disease Data

Travere Therapeutics opened June with two developments that reshaped its near-term picture: a licensing agreement for a new kidney-disease candidate and updated long-term results for its lead drug. Armistice Capital is among the institutional investors holding a position in the San Diego biopharmaceutical company.

A BTK Inhibitor Enters the Pipeline

On June 1, Travere signed a license and collaboration agreement with Everest Medicines for civorebrutinib, a covalent reversible BTK inhibitor, securing exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the candidate outside China and certain East and Southeast Asian countries. The terms call for a $112.5 million upfront payment, up to roughly $1.03 billion in milestone payments, and tiered royalties, with both companies agreeing to a 10-year non-compete on rival BTK products.

Travere leads development and commercialization in its territory and shares certain global trial costs, while Everest receives a paid-up license to Travere-generated intellectual property in its own region. Civorebrutinib is being studied in immune-mediated kidney conditions, including primary membranous nephropathy and immune-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, adding a second mechanism to a pipeline built around rare renal and metabolic disorders.

Long-Term FILSPARI Results in FSGS

Three days later, Travere reported long-term data from the open-label extension of its Phase 3 DUPLEX study of FILSPARI in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. It presented the results on June 4 at the European Renal Association Congress in Glasgow.

In the double-blind portion, 18.5% of FILSPARI patients reached complete remission and 69.0% achieved partial remission. In the extension phase, 37.5% maintained complete remission and 87.5% reached partial remission. Patients who switched from a maximum dose of irbesartan to FILSPARI recorded reductions in proteinuria similar to those who started on the drug.

Building on a First-in-Class Approval

The June data extended a milestone reached in April, when the FDA granted FILSPARI full approval for FSGS, making it the first and only medicine approved for the disease. The indication covers patients aged 8 and older without nephrotic syndrome. Travere estimates about 30,000 people with FSGS in the United States could be eligible, and Chief Executive Eric Dube said the approval expands FILSPARI’s total eligible population to roughly 100,000.

FILSPARI first reached the market in 2023 under accelerated approval for IgA nephropathy and converted to full approval for that indication in 2024. It is now the most commonly prescribed FDA-approved therapy for IgA nephropathy, and product sales rose 144% to $410 million last year, with the United States accounting for $322 million. Analysts have estimated the FSGS opportunity alone could approach $1 billion.

A Pipeline Beyond FILSPARI

FILSPARI anchors a portfolio that reaches further into rare disease. Travere is also developing pegtibatinase, an investigational enzyme replacement therapy for classical homocystinuria, a genetic metabolic disorder caused by a deficiency in the enzyme cystathionine beta synthase.

The program has received Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track and orphan drug designations from the FDA, and the company has guided to topline data in 2026. Together with civorebrutinib, the candidates give Travere multiple shots at rare renal and metabolic conditions where approved options remain scarce.

Market and Analyst Response

Travere shares set a 52-week high of $49.00 on June 9. The advance followed first-quarter results reported May 4, when the company posted earnings of $0.05 per share against a consensus estimate of a $0.24 loss, on revenue of $127.2 million, up 55.6% from a year earlier.

TD Cowen raised its target to $60 on May 5, H.C. Wainwright moved to $67 on June 2, and Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating with a $55 target on June 3. The consensus rating stood at moderate buy, with 10 buy ratings, two holds and one sell, and an average target of $48.92.

Institutional Context

Armistice Capital reported ownership of 4,897,417 Travere shares, or 5.27% of the class, in a Schedule 13G filed May 15. It is one of a number of institutional holders that have adjusted positions in the stock; recent quarters brought new or increased stakes from Norges Bank, First Trust Advisors and Qube Research & Technologies.