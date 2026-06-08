UK REIT Discounts to NAV Draw in Trade Buyers and Value Investors

UK REIT discounts to NAV have reached levels that are beginning to attract private capital and trade buyers, even as the listed market remains indifferent. The FTSE All-Share index excluding investment trusts produced a total return of around 22% over the past year; industrial REITs, the sector’s largest grouping, returned just 6.8%, the bulk of it from income.

Private Capital Keeps Circling the Sector

Five years ago, 82 listed REITs traded in London. More than half have since been acquired or liquidated. Derwent London‘s peers have been taken out one by one: Blackstone absorbed St. Modwen Properties and Industrials REIT, then outmanoeuvred Tritax Big Box (BBOX) in a contest for Warehouse REIT before selling assets back to Tritax in exchange for a 9% stake. British Land (BLND) picked up Life Science REIT earlier this year.

The latest move involves LondonMetric Property (LMP) and Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (SREI), which have tabled a non-binding all-share offer for Picton Property Income (PICT). Under the terms, each Picton shareholder would receive 0.190 LondonMetric shares and 0.881 SREIT shares per Picton share held. The offer, which values Picton at approximately £403 million, was pitched at 7.0% above Picton’s closing price of 73.1p on the day prior to announcement, though it implies a 5.6% discount to Picton’s portfolio value as at end of December.

The market’s reception was cool. Picton shares fell 1.1% to 72.30p on the morning of the announcement, leaving the company at a market capitalisation of £371.5 million. Under the proposed structure, Picton shareholders would own 4% of the enlarged LondonMetric and 48.2% of the enlarged SREIT. Some Picton shareholders have since told the Investors’ Chronicle they are unhappy with the proposed terms.

UK REIT Discounts to NAV: The Structural Case for Value

The takeover activity is a consequence of a valuation gap that has widened to the point of absurdity in some cases. The table below summarises the discount-to-NAV and yield profile across a cross-section of the sector.

Company (Ticker) Discount to NAV Dividend Yield Derwent London (DLN) 47% 4.6% Grainger (GRI) ~50% 5.4% Great Portland Estates (GPE) 40% 2.7% LondonMetric Property (LMP) ~10% ~7% Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) ~10% ~7%

Derwent London is among the most instructive examples. The company owns high-quality office space across central London and trades at a 47% discount to NAV, with a 4.6% yield. In its Q1 2026 trading update, Derwent reported £25.3 million of activity year-to-date, with open-market lettings signed 5.2% above Estimated Rental Value (ERV), and a further £6.7 million under offer.

Management responded by announcing a £50 million share buyback programme, structured as two tranches of up to £25 million each: the first conducted by UBS AG London Branch, the second by Barclays immediately following completion of the first. Purchases commenced on 18 May 2026, with 127,169 ordinary shares of 5 pence each bought for cancellation in the first week alone. The logic is straightforward: buying back stock at a 47% discount to NAV is the economic equivalent of acquiring a new building at half price.

The backdrop makes the discount harder to explain by fundamentals. London is facing a structural shortage of high-quality office space over the next few years, and rents are already at record levels. The discount, in that context, is a function of sentiment, not asset quality.

Derwent and Grainger: Two Studies in Mispricing

Grainger (GRI), one of the country’s largest residential landlords, offers a parallel case. The company consistently reports occupancy in the high 90s and posted overall rental income growth of 7.8% last year. The shares have nonetheless fallen 29% over the past 12 months and now trade at nearly 50% discount to NAV, yielding 5.4%.

Frasers Group founder Mike Ashley has been accumulating a position while others have been selling. His stake, held via a spread bet with cash settlement rather than a direct shareholding, stood at just under 5% per the most recent disclosure in the snippet; Green Street News reported almost 4.2% as of 5 May 2026, suggesting the position has been built gradually. Housing Today confirmed the instrument as a cash-settled spread bet at the time of initial disclosure. Ashley retains a 73% stake in Frasers Group, having stepped down as chief executive four years ago.

Great Portland Estates (GPE) trades at 60% of NAV, with a 2.7% yield that reflects its development focus rather than income generation. Even the more favoured names, LondonMetric and Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR), change hands at around 90% of NAV with yields of around 7%.

The setup for value investors depends on one variable: whether a realisation catalyst arrives before the market closes the discount organically. The pace of take-privates and consolidation deals over the past five years suggests the former is more likely than the latter. Investors who buy at current UK REIT discounts to NAV collect 5% to 7% in dividends while they wait, much of it underpinned by long-term leases with institutional-grade tenants. The next test is whether the Picton deal completes on acceptable terms, and whether it emboldens further bidders.