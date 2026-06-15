Why Enterprise IT Teams Need More Than RMM: The Case for a DEX Management Layer

Remote monitoring and management (RMM) has been the central pillar of enterprise IT operations for a long time. Reliable and able to work at scale, it tells IT teams which devices are online, which have received patches, and which ones need attention.

In an office of physical desktops, this system still works fine, yet teams must now manage digital environments that look nothing like the one RMM was designed for.

The hybrid working model that’s now the default has scattered workforces across homes, satellite locations, and offices. Endpoints are now a mix of laptops, mobile devices, and cloud-hosted virtual desktops delivered through virtualisation platforms. Employees are generally more proficient at using these than in early RMM days, but they have far less patience for the digital friction that comes with these environments.

This has led to an increasing gap between what RMM tools can see and what IT teams using them are being held accountable for.

Where RMM falls short

RMM tools were built around a simple premise: track the machine and keep the user in action. This is fine until the bottleneck comes from outside the device.

RMM dashboards might show a green light for every laptop within their network, but they only show that CPU and memory levels are healthy and patches and antivirus are up-to-date. Even with a “healthy” device, an employee can still wait 90 seconds for a session to start and most of a Teams call trying to get the audio right.

These issues do not show up in device telemetry. RMM will tell you that the endpoint is fine, but not that the employee behind it is struggling.

These issues get more complex across hybrid workforces. Organisations running their own virtual desktop infrastructure, or relying on cloud-hosted desktops through a Desktop as a Service provider, may find that those virtual environments break down due to one of many factors: a blocked network path between the user and the cloud, or a crashed application server.

These are beyond RMM’s scope, so IT teams using it are often left to pick up the pieces of a lagging session or an app failure via helpdesk tickets that arrive after the damage has been done.

From device monitoring to experience monitoring

A new operational layer is emerging from this disconnect between device health and user experience. Digital employee experience (DEX) platforms work alongside RMM to unify endpoint management, but also measure the sentiment beyond what device telemetry can capture.

These metrics can be broken down into three key pillars:

Application-level performance data (which apps are slow, which crash, and for whom)

Employee sentiment captured through lightweight in-context surveys

End-to-end session visibility across both physical and virtual environments.

Importantly, these platforms add automated remediation to this deeper visibility, including scripts and workflows that detect common issues and resolve them before the employee raises a ticket.

The impact of this shift could be transformational. Gartner forecasts that, by 2028, digital workplace teams that fully operationalise a DEX platform will carry 50% less incidents and experience-driven backlog than teams that do not. This reduction in operational load has an obvious advantage: IT teams will have a much higher capacity for high-value work, instead of chasing tickets.

The core capabilities that set DEX apart from RMM

IT directors deciding where to invest next now see three core capabilities that separate a DEX platform from an RMM dashboard.

Unified observability across physical and virtual workspaces in a single console, instead of separate tools for the laptop estate and the virtual environment. Genuine automation in the form of self-healing remediations, plus the ability to build their own without specialist scripting expertise Bidirectional employee engagement, so IT can not only measure how the workspace is performing but also communicate with employees about what they’re fixing and how it will benefit them.

The leading DEX vendors are helping to make this a concrete operational case for IT leaders to take to the boardroom.

Flexxible, one of the European-headquartered DEX vendors recognised in the 2026 Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools, reports that customers running its FlexxClient platform see roughly 19 per cent of incidents resolved automatically without IT intervention and a 65 per cent faster problem diagnosis. Both of these contribute to an average of 78 percent of lost employee time recovered.

Numbers like this mean that IT is more commonly seen as an enabler of productivity and employee retention, instead of simply a cost centre.

Employee productivity is the new measure of success

RMM still serves a purpose and typically does not need replacing, yet on its own, it is now insufficient in today’s hybrid enterprises.

Employee productivity is the real measure of IT success, and simply watching devices does not provide the metrics to manage it.

The organisations that recognise the difference and add a DEX management layer to close the gap are the ones whose IT functions will be measured as strategic assets, not service desks.