Barclays shares vs Nvidia: why BARC looks better value right now

The comparison of Barclays shares vs Nvidia has sharpened considerably in recent months, with Barclays (LSE: BARC) delivering a 50% share-price gain over the past year while trading on a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 9.7, compared with Nvidia (NVDA) below 30.

Nvidia’s five-year return of 840% is not in dispute. It is the definitive picks-and-shovels play on artificial intelligence infrastructure, and its profits have scaled at a pace few technology companies ever manage. Yet at this point in the cycle, the risk-reward calculation for UK investors points in a different direction.

Barclays shares vs Nvidia: the valuation gap that matters

A forward P/E of 9.7 against the FTSE 100 average of 16 gives Barclays a margin of safety that Nvidia cannot match. The five-year price return of 197%, with reinvested dividends lifting the total return towards 220%, suggests the market has already repriced BARC meaningfully upward, yet the discount to the wider index remains wide.

The underlying profit trajectory supports that view. Group pretax profit rose 3.3% in the first quarter of 2026 to £2.81 billion, from £2.72 billion a year earlier, just shy of company-compiled consensus of £2.83 billion. Total income increased 5.8% to £8.16 billion. Every division grew: Barclays UK up 9%, Barclays UK Corporate Bank up 10%, the Investment Bank up 4%, and the US Consumer Bank up 14%.

The Investment Bank crossed a threshold in Q1 2026, with quarterly income topping £4 billion for the first time, driven by 16% growth in equities income as trading volumes surged following market volatility since late February. That single division’s performance argues against dismissing Barclays as a slow-moving domestic lender.

Full-year 2025 figures rounded out the picture. Return on tangible equity reached 11.3%, up from 10.5% the year before, with earnings per share of 43.8p against 36p in 2024. Capital distributions totalled £3.7 billion in 2025, up 23% on the prior year. Management has reiterated targets of RoTE greater than 12% for 2026 and greater than 14% for 2028, alongside a common equity tier 1 ratio within the 13% to 14% range and a high-50s cost-to-income ratio.

For 2026, Barclays is targeting group net interest income of greater than £13.5 billion as part of an aim to deliver group total income of approximately £31 billion. The £15 billion shareholder return programme running from 2026 to 2028, combining buybacks and dividends, gives the capital distribution story real scale. The forecast dividend yield stands at 2.96% this year, rising to 3.63% in 2027.

The MFS fraud and what it reveals about credit risk

The credit side of the ledger deserves careful reading. Total credit impairment charges rose to £823 million in the first quarter of 2026, up from £643 million a year earlier, with the £228 million charge related to the collapse of UK shadow lender Market Financial Solutions (MFS) a key driver.

MFS, which claimed a loan portfolio of £2.4 billion, collapsed into insolvency in February amid accusations of fraud and the double-pledging of assets, where the same property is offered as collateral against more than one loan simultaneously. Courts in London and Dubai have since imposed a worldwide freezing order of up to £1.3 billion on MFS founder Paresh Raja, preventing him from dealing with assets up to the suspected value of missing funds.

Chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan was measured in his response. ‘This [alleged] fraud, as with the one in Tricolor, indicates to us the importance of strong financial controls at borrowers and the difficulty ex-ante of identifying fraud,’ he said, according to The Guardian. Whether further impairments from MFS-related exposure follow remains an open question, and it is the principal near-term risk to monitor.

Broader macro risks are present too. Higher rates weigh on mortgage demand; falling rates compress net interest margins. Barclays’ investment banking arm provides diversification but also ties the bank’s fortunes to volatile global markets. If the AI spending cycle turns, the investment banking revenue that helped deliver that record Q1 income figure would be among the first to feel it.

Where Nvidia stands in the comparison

Nvidia’s own earnings trajectory is well documented. Revenue scaled from $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021 to $72.9 billion in fiscal 2025, a pace of growth that has no comparable in the large-cap universe. The stock is not obviously expensive at a P/E below 30 by historic standards for a growth compounder. But the central uncertainty, whether the hyperscalers’ AI capital expenditure eventually earns its keep, remains unresolved. An 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in July 2026 noted a senior leadership transition in worldwide field operations, a routine but visible change at the top of its sales organisation. The stock’s next re-rating will hinge on whether enterprise AI adoption broadens beyond the hyperscalers.

Nvidia raised its quarterly dividend 150% from $0.04 to $0.10 per share, reflecting confidence in cash generation, but at current valuations income investors will find far more in BARC’s 2.96% yield and its structured buyback programme.

The thesis for Barclays is straightforward: a bank trading well below the market average P/E, with improving returns, a credible multi-year capital return programme, and an investment bank that is performing ahead of expectations. The MFS impairment charge and the creeping rise in total credit costs are the variables to watch. If Q2 2026 impairment charges moderate back toward the year-earlier level, the setup strengthens considerably.