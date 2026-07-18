BAT Shares vs SpaceX: Which Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio?

British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) sits at the opposite end of the investment spectrum from SpaceX, yet comparing BAT shares vs SpaceX reveals more about portfolio construction than it does about either company in isolation. One is a mature, cash-generative business in a shrinking industry; the other is a loss-making growth story that has just filed for its long-awaited IPO.

SpaceX’s Revenue Is Rising, But So Are Its Losses

SpaceX’s IPO prospectus disclosed full-year revenue of $18.7 billion in 2025, up from $14.1 billion in 2024. Losses are described in the same document as accelerating. The company’s stated mission is ‘to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars,’ which is an admirable ambition, though it does not yet translate into a valuation framework that most equity investors can comfortably apply.

Without a clear path to profitability, and without the dividend or buyback programmes that income investors depend on, SpaceX is in a category of its own. The market for commercial space, satellite broadband and adjacent services is genuinely large and expanding. But fast-growing markets attract competition, and competition compresses margins for years before winners emerge. SpaceX may well be one of those winners. Pricing that possibility correctly is the hard part.

BAT Shares vs SpaceX: The Income Argument

Total shareholder return is the more useful frame here than share price growth alone. British American Tobacco currently yields 5.3% and has grown its dividend per share annually for decades. The five-year dividend growth rate sits at 3.1% per annum according to Investing.com. For the 2026 financial year, BAT declared an interim dividend of 245.04p per share, payable in four quarterly instalments of 61.26p each.

Beyond the dividend, BAT has announced £1.3 billion of share buy-backs for 2026 and is targeting leverage of 2.0 to 2.5 times adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA by year-end. That combination of income and capital returns is the kind of programme institutional investors treat as a floor on valuation. It does not eliminate downside risk, but it narrows it.

The mid-term growth targets management has set are 3–5% revenue growth, 4–6% growth in adjusted profit from operations, and 5–8% growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share, all at constant currency and adjusted for Canada. These are not explosive numbers. They are, however, numbers an analyst can stress-test. That measurability is part of the investment case.

A Declining Market With Enduring Scale

Cigarette volumes are in structural decline, and BAT is not immune. Its revenues have fallen for several consecutive years. Context matters, though: BAT sold 465 billion cigarettes in 2025, making it the third-largest tobacco company by volume. The scale of the remaining market, and the pricing power that premium brands provide, means the decline is gradual rather than sudden.

New categories (heated tobacco, nicotine pouches, vaping) offer BAT a partial offset to cigarette attrition, though the transition is uneven and regulatory headwinds vary by geography. The ethical dimension is a genuine constraint for many investors and should not be dismissed. For those who can accommodate it, the commercial picture is at least legible.

Two Different Bets

The comparison ultimately comes down to what kind of return an investor is constructing. SpaceX is a bet on a transformative industry where the outcome is binary enough that most established valuation methods offer limited guidance. If it succeeds at scale, the upside from current levels could be substantial. If losses continue to widen and the competitive landscape hardens, the downside is equally open-ended.

BAT shares vs SpaceX is not really a contest between an old economy laggard and a future-facing disruptor. It is a choice between a knowable risk with an income stream attached and an unknowable one without. Neither is obviously wrong. For investors whose primary objective is compounding income over the next decade, BAT’s combination of a 5.3% yield, a £1.3 billion buyback programme, and modest but defined growth targets is the easier case to hold through volatility.

The test for SpaceX comes when the prospectus moves from disclosure to pricing. What the market is willing to pay for accelerating losses alongside $18.7 billion in revenue will say a great deal about where sentiment on high-growth, loss-making technology sits right now.