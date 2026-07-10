Ceres Power Share Price Falls 26% in a Week After £103m Dilution

The Ceres Power share price has fallen 25.8% in the final week of June alone, capping a 41.8% decline over the past month that unwound a large portion of the stock’s near-300% surge between January and May 2026. Three forces converged to produce the sell-off, and the question now is whether the post-raise valuation reflects a genuine opportunity or a still-elevated premium on a pre-profit business.

What Drove the Ceres Power Share Price Down?

The first pressure was macro. A rotation away from loss-making, long-duration technology names ran through June, and Ceres Power (LSE: CWR) was directly in the path of that trade. The second was a capital raise. Ceres Power’s results-of-capital-raise announcement confirmed gross proceeds of £103 million, superseding the approximate £100m figure cited in early coverage. According to a Total Voting Rights RNS dated 30 June 2026, 18,000,000 new ordinary shares were issued and admitted, bringing total shares outstanding to 213,797,576. That is approximately 9.2% of the company’s existing issued share capital, a dilution that landed on top of a stock trading at a stretched multiple.

The snippet cited 17.8 million new shares; the 30 June RNS states 18,000,000. The RNS, as the primary exchange filing, is the figure used here.

The third factor was simple gravity. After a near-parabolic run, the raise gave investors a natural moment to ask whether the price had outrun the financials. The answer, for now, appears to be yes.

What the Partners Are Actually Building

Ceres Power is a technology licensing business. It develops solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) and electrolysers, then licenses that technology to industrial partners who manufacture and scale. Royalties flow back to Ceres as partners ramp production. Doosan began mass production at its 50MW facility in South Korea in 2025, generating the company’s first-ever royalty income, though that initial contribution came to £110,000.

The partnership pipeline is where the investment case sits. Ceres Power’s newsroom confirmed that Delta Electronics has purchased land and factory facilities in Taiwan for approximately NT$6.95 billion, partly focused on large-scale manufacturing of hydrogen energy solutions based on Ceres’ solid oxide technology, targeting data centre power, microgrid, and energy infrastructure applications. Under the licensing agreement signed in January 2024, Delta plans to integrate Ceres’ energy stack with its own power electronics and thermal management systems to develop both SOFC and solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) products, with production expected to start by the end of 2026.

Weichai has also signed a manufacturing licence for SOFC power with Ceres, with fees, milestones and royalties described as consistent with previous Ceres licensing arrangements, adding another potential royalty stream to the stack.

SOFC demand is forecast to reach 22 gigawatts annually by 2030, driven significantly by AI-powered data centres seeking reliable off-grid power. The thesis is coherent. The execution risk, however, is real and the financials remain thin.

The Gap Between Vision and Revenue

Ceres reported a £47.6m net loss for 2025, with royalty income of just £110,000 in its first year of commercial production. At the interim results on 25 September 2025, the board believed the most probable revenue outturn for the full year ending 31 December 2025 would be around £32 million. Management has guided for approximately £45m in contracted revenues for 2026, alongside a targeted 20% reduction in operating costs.

Those are steps in the right direction. But at a price-to-sales ratio of 28.2 even after the recent sell-off, the Ceres Power share price is still pricing in a great deal of the commercial ramp before it materialises. The royalty model is high-margin in theory; the question is how quickly it scales from £110,000 to something that justifies the multiple.

The balance sheet is now better capitalised following the £103m raise, and with Delta’s Taiwanese factory scheduled to reach production by the end of 2026, the next 12 to 18 months will either begin closing that gap or confirm that the valuation was too far ahead of itself all along.

The next concrete test is Delta’s production start date. If that slips, the setup shifts considerably.