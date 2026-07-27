Diageo Shares Recovery Outlook Sharpens Ahead of August Strategy Day

Diageo‘s shares recovery outlook has grown more nuanced since the company published its fiscal 25 Q3 trading statement on 19 May 2025, with several figures in wider circulation turning out to differ materially from the official filing. The stock (LSE: DGE) has rebounded around 13% since mid-March, and the average analyst consensus prices the shares at 1,913p, roughly 24% above current levels — implying that a £10,000 investment today could return close to £12,400 within twelve months if the consensus is met.

What the Q3 filing actually showed

The regional scorecard from Diageo’s Q3 trading statement tells a more mixed story than some early summaries suggested. Europe’s organic net sales were broadly flat at -0.4% in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, supported by continued strong momentum in Guinness but offset by softness in spirits across key markets. Latin America and the Caribbean delivered organic growth of 28.5%, partly reflecting the lapping of significant inventory destocking in Q3 fiscal 24 as well as a stabilising consumer environment. Africa grew 10.1% organically, with price/mix up 11% driven by pricing across the region and strong double-digit growth from Tanzania, Uganda, and Ghana.

North America, the segment most closely watched, posted organic net sales growth of 6.2% in Q3, with US Spirits organic net sales up 7%. The primary document notes this was driven by a pull-forward of imports to distributors in anticipation of tariffs. That phasing benefit is material: Diageo disclosed that around 4% of Q3 group organic net sales growth came from this phasing effect, predominantly in North America and to a lesser extent Latin America and the Caribbean, and is expected to reverse in Q4. In other words, the headline Q3 read flatters the underlying run-rate.

The tariff exposure itself is quantified. Assuming the current 10% tariff remains on UK and European imports into the US, and that Mexican and Canadian spirits remain exempt under USMCA, Diageo estimates an unmitigated annualised impact of approximately $150m. The company expects to mitigate around half of that impact on operating profit on an ongoing basis before any pricing action.

Diageo shares recovery outlook and the Accelerate programme

On costs and capital, the official picture also differs from earlier characterisations. The Accelerate programme targets $500m in cost savings over three years, not $300m in a single year. Full-year fiscal 25 capital expenditure is now guided towards the upper end of the $1.3–1.5bn range. Free cash flow of $3bn per annum is expected to be sustainably delivered from fiscal 26 onwards, rising as performance improves. For context, Diageo’s fiscal 24 preliminary results reported free cash flow of $2.6bn.

The balance sheet requires attention. Leverage at end of fiscal 25 is expected to land in the range of 3.3 to 3.5 times net debt to EBITDA, above the company’s stated target range of 2.5 to 3.0 times. Diageo has committed to returning to well within that target range no later than fiscal 28, supported by organic growth, positive operating leverage, tighter capital discipline, and selective disposals. The H1 fiscal 25 interim results already showed leverage at 3.1 times as at 31 December 2024, so the year-end guidance implies some deterioration through the second half.

Medium-term financial guidance was withdrawn at the interim stage because of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. That absence of a forward anchor is part of what makes the August event so consequential.

The August catalyst

Sir Dave Lewis, the former Tesco group chief executive who took over as Diageo CEO on 1 January 2025, has yet to present his full multi-year turnaround strategy in a single public forum. Diageo’s Fiscal 26 Preliminary Results and Capital Markets Day are scheduled for 6 August 2026, with the CMD webcast starting at 13:30 BST. That event is the natural moment for Lewis to restate medium-term targets, outline a clearer path on leverage reduction, and explain how the Accelerate savings programme will be deployed across the portfolio.

The setup is straightforward enough. Guinness continues to grow at a double-digit pace in the UK and Ireland. Latin America and Africa are expanding. The Accelerate programme has a credible three-year cost savings target. Against that, the Q4 phasing reversal in North America will almost certainly produce a softer headline read, leverage sits above target, and medium-term guidance remains absent. Whether the consensus target of 1,913p is achievable by mid-2026 hinges substantially on what Lewis puts on the table in August, and on whether the Q4 North America reversal proves temporary or structural.