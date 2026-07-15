Global Innovators Honored at the International Universal Innovator Leadership Awards (IUILA-2026)

Something big happened in London this June. Researchers, engineers, and industry professionals from dozens of countries gathered for one reason: recognition. The International Universal Innovator Leadership Awards (IUILA-2026) handed out honors to scientists and innovators whose work is actually moving the needle — in healthcare, cybersecurity, data science, you name it. This wasn’t some small local ceremony, either. It ran under the banner of the International Conference on Data Analytics and Management (ICDAM-2026), and the guest list read like a who’s-who of global research talent.

The conference itself ran from June 12 to 14, 2026. London Metropolitan University hosted as venue partner, teaming up with WSG University in Poland, Portalegre Polytechnic University in Portugal, and Poland’s SGGW Management Institute. Four institutions from three countries share one goal: to advance conversations in AI, data science, engineering, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

Here’s the thing about ICDAM-2026 — it wasn’t just talk. Every accepted paper went through double-blind peer review, and the strongest ones will appear in Springer’s Lecture Notes on Networks and Systems series. Scopus, INSPEC, EI Compendex, and Web of Science index it. Selected extended papers will also land in SCI, Scopus, Web of Science, DBLP, and ACM journal special issues. For researchers, that kind of visibility matters.

So how does someone actually win one of these awards? Not by luck.

Nominations poured in from universities, research labs, and companies across multiple countries. Then came the real work: an International Jury and Award Selection Committee ran every nomination through a structured scoring system. Innovation and Impact each carried 25% of the weight — originality on one side, real-world contribution on the other. Scalability and Sustainability took 15%, checking whether the innovation could actually grow and last. Leadership and Collaboration got another 15%, looking at multidisciplinary teamwork. Inclusion and Diversity claimed 10%, and Ethics and Responsible Innovation rounded things out with the final 10%.

Six categories. No shortcuts.

Now for the part everyone actually wants to read: who won?

AI takes center stage

Artificial intelligence dominated a huge chunk of the recognitions — and honestly, that tracks, given where the field’s headed. Rashad Bakhshizada and S A Sabbirul Mohosin Naim picked up honors for AI in Healthcare. Md Imran Hossain and Nakul Bakchi were recognized for AI in Operations and Supply Chain. Dipankar Nandy and Navom Saxena took the AI in Real-World Applications award.

Md Majharul Islam earned recognition for AI-Driven Industrial Safety & Energy Systems Innovation. Ripan Kumar Prodhan was honored for AI for Critical Infrastructure Safety & Reliability. And Nishanthi Yuvaraj claimed the Excellence in Artificial Intelligence award outright.

Picture a hospital using predictive AI models to catch complications before they happen, or a supply chain system that reroutes itself around a bottleneck nobody saw coming. That’s the kind of work these awards are pointing at — not theory, but deployment.

Data science gets its due

Data-driven work took the spotlight too. Sathishkumar Veerappampalayam Easwaramoorthy and Michkath Omanda Bouraima won Excellence in Data Science. Md Jakaria Islam picked up the Applied Analytics award. Krima Ashokkumar Patel and Suman Das were honored for Data Driven Decision-Making.

Ashok Mallempati received the Data Science, Analytics & Intelligence award, specifically for governance and master data management. Md Faysal Ahmed took home Digital Transformation and Operational Management Analytics honors. Md Badsha Nuruzzaman Shahin also received the Predictive Analytics Excellence award.

Not glamorous work, maybe. But without solid data governance, nothing downstream works right.

Engineering, cybersecurity, and the stuff that keeps systems running

Md Fahim Ahammed took the Cyber Defense & Threat Intelligence Award. Manish Anand Yadav was honored for Intelligent Resource Management in safety-critical networks — the kind of behind-the-scenes engineering most people never think about until it fails.

Sabuj Kumar Shil won the Petroleum Infrastructure Engineering, Safety & Systems Optimization Award. Mohammad Aman Ullah Sunny picked up the Excellence in Emerging Technologies Award.

Academic honors close it out

Four researchers earned distinct academic recognitions. Abdullah Al Maimun received the Best Interdisciplinary Research Award. Saika Anumula won Best PhD Thesis. Sheshang Deagadwala took Best Postdoctoral Research honors, and Joyeshree Biswas earned the Best Applied Research Award.

Different fields, different countries, same underlying thread: work that crosses disciplinary lines and actually holds up under scrutiny.

Put it all together, and you get a snapshot of where global innovation stands right now — healthcare AI, industrial safety systems, cybersecurity, and predictive analytics, all tied together by researchers willing to collaborate across borders. The IUILA-2026 winners aren’t just names on a list. They’re a preview of what’s coming next in science and technology, whether the rest of us are ready or not.