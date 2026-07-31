Greencoat UK Wind Yield Courts Income Investors — But the Foundations Are Shifting

Greencoat UK Wind’s yield has climbed just above 10%, making Greencoat UK Wind (LSE: UKW) one of the highest-yielding trusts on the FTSE 250 and an obvious candidate for income portfolios. The question worth sitting with is whether that income stream is as durable as the headline number implies.

What the Greencoat UK Wind Yield Is Built On

UKW invests exclusively in operating UK wind assets, both onshore and offshore. That operational-only focus removes the construction-phase risks that have hurt other renewable vehicles, and the trust’s stated aim has always been an inflation-linked dividend that preserves capital in real terms.

The dividend record carries genuine weight. Aside from a brief pause in 2024, the trust has grown its payout for 12 consecutive years, distributing £1.4bn in dividends since its IPO. For 2025, it declared 10.35p per share, and has set a target of 10.70p per share for 2026, a 3.4% increase pegged to December 2025 CPI.

One structural change sits beneath that commitment, though. As the trust’s 2025 final results confirm, its dividend policy is shifting from RPI to CPI indexation, following the Government’s decision to re-index the Renewables Obligation scheme to CPI from 1 April 2026. For investors who valued the historically higher RPI linkage, that is a quietly meaningful downgrade to the inflation hedge.

On dividend coverage, the picture has improved. The H1 2025 results presentation cited cover of 1.3 times. A subsequent half-year results announcement on the London Stock Exchange showed cover at 1.9 times (versus 1.4 times in the comparable prior period), with full-year net cash generation guided to the top end of the £350–410 million range. That trajectory is encouraging and represents a material improvement on where the trust stood earlier in the year.

NAV Erosion and the Discount Problem

The income case looks reasonable on its own terms. The capital story is harder. According to the trust’s 2025 annual results on the AIC, NAV per share fell by 17.8p to 133.5p over the year, a decline of 11.8%. The principal driver was lower power price forecasts, itself a function of falling gas prices. Shareholders who held through 2025 experienced a total return of -4.9%.

The share price tells a similar story over a longer horizon: down 22% across the past five years, and currently estimated to be trading at a discount to NAV of between 23% and 29%. Shares are below their IPO price, despite the trust having delivered NAV total returns of 178% since launch 12 years ago. That gap between the long-run asset performance and the current market price reflects persistent sentiment pressure on the sector rather than a sudden deterioration in the underlying wind portfolio.

The risks feeding that discount are well understood in the sector. Wind generation is variable by nature, power prices can move sharply when gas dynamics shift (as they did in 2024 and 2025), and debt financing costs remain elevated relative to the low-rate era in which many infrastructure trusts were priced. UKW itself flagged below-budget generation in both 2024 and 2025, alongside pressure on power-price assumptions.

Barclays’ most recent rating action, an upgrade to Overweight from Equal Weight, came with a revised price target of 117p, reduced from a prior 130p. The upgrade signals the bank sees value at current levels; the lower target acknowledges the reset in power-price assumptions is structural, not transitory.

How to Think About the Setup

The Greencoat UK Wind yield is real, and the coverage improvement is genuine. A trust that has compounded its dividend for over a decade, distributes cash from fully operational assets, and now shows half-year cover at 1.9 times is not a trap set purely for the yield-hungry.

But the maths of total return are harder to ignore. A 10% yield paid against a backdrop of NAV erosion, a persistent discount, and a -4.9% total return in 2025 means the income is, in effect, partially funding its own headline number. Investors need to decide how much of that trade-off they are prepared to accept.

The thesis rests on power prices stabilising and the sector discount narrowing. Neither is guaranteed. For income-focused investors with a long horizon and a clear-eyed view of the volatility, a small allocation at current levels is defensible. The next test is whether the full-year cash generation lands at the guided upper end of the range when results are published.