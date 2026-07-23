How Automation Quietly Rewired the Way Ordinary People Invest

For most of the last century, investing had a particular texture. You called a broker, or later, you logged in and clicked a button. A human decided; a human acted. That texture is disappearing, not loudly, but steadily, in the background of every market on earth. Today, the machines move first, and the rest of us are learning to move with them.

When Did The Market Become Machine-First?

The shift happened in stages, and most retail investors never noticed the turn. In US equities, automated execution climbed from a sliver of volume in the early 2000s to the clear majority within a decade.

By 2025, algorithmic and high-frequency strategies accounted for somewhere around 60–70% of trading volume in the world’s major equity markets, according to industry analysis by IMARC Group. The market you picture is now mostly software negotiating with software, measured in microseconds.

That has real consequences for ordinary people. Prices react to news before a human could finish reading the headline. Spreads widen and narrow automatically around economic data releases. The playing field tilted toward speed, and the rational response from retail investors was to stop competing on reflexes they could never win, and to meet automation with automation of their own.

The Three Layers of Investment Automation

It helps to see that “automated investing” isn’t one thing. It’s three distinct layers, each solving a different problem.

The first layer automates patience. Robo-advisors build a diversified portfolio, rebalance it on a schedule, and otherwise leave it alone. They exist to stop you from fiddling. By 2025, US robo-advisory platforms managed roughly $1.67 trillion in assets, Statista estimates, a figure that would have sounded fantastical when the first robo-advisors launched.

The second layer automates execution. Here, software carries out an active strategy without a human clicking each time. This is where approaches like copy trading sit: a tool mirrors the decisions of a chosen trader directly into a follower’s account, removing the slow, error-prone step of manually copying someone else’s moves under time pressure.

The third layer is beginning to automate interpretation: systems that read news, parse signals, and translate messy human language into structured instructions. This is the newest and least mature layer, but it points to where the tools are heading: not just transmitting information, but understanding it. A few years ago, software that could read a typed signal and act on it sounded improbable; today it’s increasingly expected. The direction is clear even if the reliability is still catching up.

The common thread isn’t a single product. It’s a direction of travel. Investing is becoming something you configure rather than something you must do by hand.

Does Removing The Human Remove The Risk?

No. And this is the part the marketing usually skips.

Automation changes who clicks the button. It does not change the odds of the underlying trade. The clearest evidence comes from regulators: an analysis cited by the European Securities and Markets Authority found that between 74% and 89% of retail accounts trading leveraged products lost money, with average losses ranging from €1,600 to €29,000. Automating a losing strategy simply produces losses faster and more consistently.

There’s an older, quieter lesson too. In their landmark study of 66,465 households, finance researchers Brad Barber and Terrance Odean found that the most active traders earned 11.4% a year while the broader market returned 17.9%, a gap they attributed largely to overconfidence and overtrading.

A later study of Taiwanese day traders by the same researchers reached a harsher version of the same conclusion: active traders underperformed the market by roughly 10% a year. Automation can enforce discipline, but it can just as easily automate a bad habit at scale.

What Should You Actually Ask Before Automating?

Three questions separate sensible automation from expensive automation.

First, what exactly is being automated: diversification, execution, or decision-making?



Second, who or what am I trusting, and can I see a transparent, long enough track record, including the worst drawdown?



Third, what is my own limit, the maximum I’m willing to lose before the system stops? A tool that can’t answer the first two, or that discourages you from setting the third, is not a tool worth using.



What This Means for You

The takeaway isn’t “avoid automation.” That ship has sailed; the market itself is automated. The takeaway is to understand what each tool actually does. A robo-advisor automates diversification and patience. A signal or copying tool automates execution. Neither automates judgment: the choice of what to follow, how much to risk, and when to walk away.

The market stopped waiting for humans years ago. The smartest response isn’t to race it manually and lose. It’s to understand the systems now standing between you and your money, and to decide, deliberately, which of them have earned your trust.

Faq

Is automated investing only for experts?

No. Most tools are built for non-experts. But understanding the basics (what a tool does and what it can’t do) is what separates informed users from passengers.

Does automation guarantee better returns?

No. It can improve consistency and remove emotional errors, but it cannot turn a flawed strategy into a profitable one.