How to Build £100-a-Week FTSE Dividend Income Shares Portfolio

Building a portfolio of FTSE dividend income shares that generates £100 a week is a more straightforward calculation than many investors assume, but the sustainability of those dividends is where most income strategies succeed or fail.

The Arithmetic Behind £100 a Week

At 52 weeks a year, a £100-a-week target requires £5,200 in annual dividends. The capital you need depends entirely on the yield you can sustainably source. The table below shows three scenarios:

Target yield Capital required Annual income 5% £104,000 £5,200 7% £74,286 £5,200 9% £57,778 £5,200

An investor contributing £300 a month and reinvesting dividends could accumulate the necessary capital in roughly 10 to 11 years, assuming average yields hold. The compounding path is mechanical; the harder question is which stocks keep paying through a cycle.

When Dividends Get Cut: Harbour Energy and PageGroup

Two recent examples illustrate how quickly income assumptions unravel. Harbour Energy adopted a new payout policy that tied distributions directly to free cash flow. Its combined 2025 dividend totalled 21.24 cents per share (interim 13.19 cents plus final 8.05 cents), against a combined 26.19 cents in 2024, a reduction broadly in line with the company’s own guidance on reset payout levels.

The context matters: Harbour Energy’s full-year 2025 results showed free cash flow of $1.1 billion, sharply up from $0.1 billion in 2024. Total distributions of $478 million represented around 45% of that free cash flow, per AJ Bell’s reporting on the new policy. The payout fell, but the business generating it strengthened. That distinction matters when assessing whether a cut is structural or cyclical.

PageGroup is a more cautionary case. The original source claims the recruitment firm cut its full-year dividend by 50% in March. The company’s own FY2024 preliminary results, filed 6 March 2025, tell a different story: the board proposed a final dividend of 11.75 pence per share for 2024, up 4.5% from 11.24 pence in 2023. Gross profit fell 12.8% to £842.6 million, but the dividend was maintained and modestly increased. Investors relying on secondary commentary rather than primary filings would have had a distorted picture.

NewRiver REIT: A Case Study in FTSE Dividend Income Shares

NewRiver REIT (LSE: NRR) is the kind of stock the income argument rests on. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to distribute a substantial proportion of profits, which gives the income floor structural support. NRR currently offers a yield of around 8.58%, high even by REIT standards.

The company’s preliminary unaudited results for the year ended 31 March 2026 show Underlying Funds From Operations (UFFO) rising to £37.2 million, from £30.5 million in FY25. The increase was largely driven by a full-year contribution from the Capital & Regional acquisition. UFFO per share moved to 8.3 pence from 8.1 pence.

The dividend rose 3% to 6.7 pence per share for FY26, with the final dividend set at 3.6 pence. The payout represents 80% of UFFO, in line with the company’s stated policy. That is a meaningful shift from the payout ratio near 96% referenced in earlier commentary, and it leaves more headroom for the dividend to be maintained if earnings soften.

Portfolio metrics also moved in the right direction. Like-for-like valuations grew 0.7% in FY26, and EPRA net tangible assets per share rose 3% to 105 pence. The half-year results to 30 September 2025 recorded a total accounting return of +5.4%. The share price is up around 6.5% over the past 12 months, so total return investors have had something beyond the yield alone.

The risks are real. Property markets are cyclical, occupancy rates fluctuate, and rate movements affect borrowing costs for a leveraged REIT. The dividend was volatile across the pandemic period. But the FY26 numbers at least show the business generating more cash than a year ago, with a dividend policy anchored to a specific coverage metric.

Sustainability Over Yield: Building the Right Income Portfolio

The lesson from Harbour Energy and PageGroup, and the reassurance from NewRiver’s FY26 update, is the same: headline yield is the starting point, not the conclusion. A portfolio of FTSE dividend income shares built around covered, policy-backed distributions across REITs, defensives, and cash-generative industrials is more likely to reach that £100-a-week target than one chasing the highest number on a screener.

The next test for NRR specifically is whether the Capital & Regional integration continues to lift UFFO per share in FY27. If it does, a further dividend increase is the logical consequence of that 80% payout policy.