Kioxia Stock Just Overtook Toyota — And the Market Hasn’t Fully Processed It Yet

The events surrounding Kioxia stock on July 7 have an almost theatrical quality. Japanese memory chip shares plummeted as soon as Samsung Electronics announced a quarterly operating profit surge of over 1,800%, a figure so high it almost sounds fictitious. In one session, Kioxia decreased by over 12%. SK Hynix dropped by almost 10%. Alongside them, the Nikkei 225 slid. From the outside, it appeared as though the market was penalizing businesses for their competitors’ success. The optics were truly bizarre, but that isn’t exactly what happened.

Anyone who has tracked high-momentum stocks is more familiar with the true story: the market had already factored in the positive news. Samsung’s enormous profits were an invitation to take profits, not a surprise. Kioxia had amassed massive floating gains, sitting almost 700% above its March low and still fresh off an all-time high of 112,700 yen reached on June 22. Due to its rapid rise, Kioxia was among the most vulnerable when Samsung’s report sparked a “sell the news” reaction throughout the industry.

This is more intriguing than a standard correction story because of everything that is going on beneath the surface. Kioxia began pressing in its second fabrication building at the Kitakami Plant in Iwate Prefecture a few days prior to the selloff. Completed memory products are moved on automated rails inside with hardly any human intervention. The facility manufactures the company’s new 10th-generation BiCS FLASH chip, a 332-layer NAND device that offers 59% more bit density and 33% faster data transfer rates than its predecessor. President Yuji Ota told reporters that the company plans to grow further based on demand while standing somewhere in that plant surrounded by moving merchandise. Evaluations are already underway for a third fabrication building.

The sharpness of Kioxia’s financial recovery is almost unbelievable. The company projects revenue of about 1.75 trillion yen for the April–June 2026 quarter, up 410% from the previous year. It is anticipated that operating profit will increase by almost 2,800%. Net profit increased by 4,649%. These are not projections for a business that is recovering. These figures indicate the possibility of a structural shift. It’s possible that the CFO is correct when he refers to it as a “new super-cycle,” despite the fact that similar terminology has previously been used in chip industry cycles that ultimately came to an end.

kioxia stock

Kioxia still commands about 10% of the market for server memory. Samsung holds about 40% of the market. SK Hynix is close to 30%. Kioxia is still a far distant third on a pure scale. However, some analysts think the company’s technical position may be more significant than the difference in market share. The newer chips, according to Omdia analyst Akira Minamikawa, process data significantly faster, which is more important to hyperscale cloud operators than volume alone. IwaiCosmo Securities has gone so far as to claim that Kioxia has a years-long technological advantage. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to buy and nearly doubled its price target to 93,000 yen.

Kioxia in particular isn’t the main source of the greater uncertainty currently engulfing the industry. There are legitimate concerns about whether cloud providers will continue to spend at current rates in light of reports that Meta may sell excess AI computing capacity and that OpenAI’s efficiency improvements could drastically reduce inference costs. Similar issues were raised earlier this year by the Bank for International Settlements. It’s still unclear if the development of AI infrastructure is merely absorbing typical turbulence or is headed toward a natural pause. For 2026, Kioxia’s order book is completely filled. The conversation will be different in 2027.

In addition, the company is preparing for its next capital markets move, which is to list on the Nasdaq ADR in the second quarter of 2027, and possibly split its stock to increase domestic share accessibility. Not exactly retail-friendly, the share price is still above 70,000 yen following the recent decline. The management of Kioxia seems to be aware that the stock’s narrative needs to be expanded from a Japanese institutional story to one with a global reach.

It is truly difficult to predict whether this week’s decline will be a buying opportunity or the start of a longer consolidation. The technical picture has become more erratic: annualized volatility has reached almost 163%, and the share price was recently trading 91% above its 50-day moving average. The numbers are uncomfortable. However, the order book for 2026 is full, the factories are operating, and the chips are being shipped. At least the story is not finished.